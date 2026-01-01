Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Schools? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help schools like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your alumni donate goes directly to supporting your school's mission and students.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Schools run with Zeffy?

Schools can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where students and parents raise money together, sell tickets to your next school event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Schools?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for schools. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your classrooms, programs, and students, exactly where it belongs.