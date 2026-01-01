CiviCRM and EveryAction help you track donors and manage relationships, but both require technical setup and ongoing fees that add up. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Civi CRM VS Every Action
CiviCRM and EveryAction charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and EveryAction lacks auction and raffle tools. Zeffy includes everything you need without the complexity or missing features.
CiviCRM offers only community support and EveryAction limits help by plan tier. Zeffy provides real human support to every organization at no extra cost.
CiviCRM requires technical setup, ongoing maintenance, and separate payment processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees - just add your donors, send campaigns, and track relationships without the technical headaches.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees and requires technical expertise to set up. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and campaign tools with zero platform fees, so you keep 100% of donations while donors can leave voluntary contributions.
Yes. While CiviCRM needs custom development for auctions, ticketing, and stores, Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one simple platform. You get donor management, event tickets, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without technical setup.
CiviCRM requires technical setup, monthly hosting fees, and separate payment processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees - track relationships, send campaigns, and process donations while keeping 100% of what you raise.
EveryAction charges $109/month plus processing fees, adding up quickly for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers the same donor tracking and campaign tools with zero platform fees, so your budget goes to your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
