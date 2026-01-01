EveryAction

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database: ✓ (both platforms) Donation History & Notes per Donor: ✓ (both platforms)
Donor Tags / Segments: ✓ (both platforms) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed): CiviCRM ✗, EveryAction ✓ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters): ✓ (both platforms) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...): ✓ (both platforms)
Export Donor Data Anytime: ✓ (both platforms) Offline Donations Tracking: ✓ (both platforms) Pre-filled donation forms: CiviCRM ✗, EveryAction ✓

Pricing

CiviCRM: N/A - No pricing information available, no fee for processing fees, $0 platform fees, $15/month starting price for Starter plan, Value for money 4.0

EveryAction: $109/month with card fees, Contact for pricing on processing fees and platform fees, $109/month monthly fees (pricing varies based on database size and solutions selected), Value for money 4.2

Features

CiviCRM: 4.0/5 - Powerful but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance from your team.

EveryAction: 4.2/5 - Solid donor tools, but complex setup and training needed to get started.

Donations:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM handles donations through its CiviContribute component, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance from your team
- EveryAction: EveryAction handles online donations with customizable forms, recurring gifts, and donor management, but charges processing fees on top of platform costs.

Ticketing:
- CiviCRM: No built-in event ticketing - requires third-party integrations or custom development to sell tickets for your events
- EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual attendee management processes.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
- CiviCRM: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through CiviCampaign, but limited features compared to dedicated P2P platforms
- EveryAction: EveryAction offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with customizable campaign pages, but limited customization options for smaller organizations.

Auctions:
- CiviCRM: No auction functionality - would require significant custom development or third-party solutions to run auctions
- EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles:
- CiviCRM: No native raffle functionality - would need custom development or workarounds to run raffles through the system
- EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't provide built-in raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle tools and manual winner selection processes.

Online store:
- CiviCRM: No e-commerce capabilities - CiviCRM focuses on donor management rather than selling products or merchandise
- EveryAction: EveryAction doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party store solutions and manage inventory separately.

Memberships:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers membership management with custom membership types, renewal tracking, and automated reminders. However, setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing maintenance can be complex for small nonprofit teams.
- EveryAction: EveryAction offers membership tracking and renewal management, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance to configure properly for your organization's specific needs.

Donor Management/CRM:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides robust donor tracking, custom fields, and relationship management. While powerful, the system requires significant setup time and technical expertise to configure properly for most nonprofit needs.
- EveryAction: Comprehensive donor database with detailed tracking and reporting capabilities, but requires significant setup time and technical expertise to customize for your organization.

Emails & Newsletter:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features. The interface can be overwhelming for small teams, and email deliverability may require additional technical setup and monitoring.
- EveryAction: Includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features, but the interface can be complex and requires training to use effectively for nonprofit communications.

Payment Processing:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration and ongoing fee management across different processors.
- EveryAction: CiviCRM integrates with multiple payment processors but requires separate merchant accounts and transaction fees. Payment setup involves technical configuration and ongoing fee management across different processors.

Payment methods

CiviCRM: No payment processing - requires third-party integration
EveryAction: No payment processing - requires third-party integration

Credit Card Payments:
- CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
- EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction is a donor management platform that doesn't handle payment processing directly

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
- EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
- EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction focuses on donor management and advocacy tools, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
- CiviCRM: Not supported - CiviCRM focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
- EveryAction: Not supported - EveryAction is focused on donor data management rather than in-person payment collection

Customer Support

CiviCRM: 4.0/5
EveryAction: 4.2/5 Unlimited Support:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community-based support but no unlimited professional support
- EveryAction: EveryAction offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours: - CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours
- EveryAction: EveryAction provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars: - CiviCRM: CiviCRM offers community-led training sessions and educational webinars for users
- EveryAction: EveryAction offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM provides community documentation and user guides through their help center
- EveryAction: EveryAction maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email:
- CiviCRM: CiviCRM does not offer live chat support
- EveryAction: EveryAction provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
- CiviCRM: Community-based support with no professional help or phone access
- EveryAction: Support access depends on plan with business hours only