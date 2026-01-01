CiviCRM and Kindful help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, raffles, and events so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
🔧
Zeffy gives you auction, raffle, ticketing, and donation tools that work together without needing developer help or separate software.
🤝
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in fundraising tools so you can track relationships and run campaigns in one place.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise to set up and maintain, plus you'll pay monthly fees and card processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees on every gift, eating into your donations. Zeffy tracks all your donor data and donation history with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Yes. While CiviCRM needs technical setup and Kindful requires multiple tools, Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, and fundraising in one simple platform - all with zero fees for your organization.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and monthly fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees - just simple setup and donors can leave voluntary contributions.
No. CiviCRM needs developer assistance for setup and ongoing maintenance. Zeffy works right out of the box - track donors, manage relationships, and send communications without technical knowledge or monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
