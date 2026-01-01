CiviCRM and Virtuous help you track donors and manage relationships, but both come with ongoing costs that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Civi CRM VS Virtuous
💰
CiviCRM and Virtuous eat into your mission funding with subscription fees and transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
🧰
CiviCRM lacks auction and raffle tools, while Virtuous requires separate software for events and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
🚀
CiviCRM requires developer help for setup and customization, while Virtuous demands complex integrations. Zeffy works right out of the box with no technical knowledge needed.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise to set up and maintain, plus you'll pay separate payment processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - no monthly costs, no transaction fees, just free fundraising tools that work right out of the box.
Virtuous charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy tracks all your donor data, manages relationships, and processes gifts completely free. More money stays with your mission instead of going to software costs.
Yes. While CiviCRM needs technical setup and Virtuous requires expensive subscriptions, Zeffy combines donor management, online giving, events, and more in one simple platform. Everything works together seamlessly with zero fees, so you can focus on your cause.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise and separate payment fees, while Virtuous charges monthly subscriptions plus processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and relationship tracking with zero fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
CiviCRM and Virtuous both charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs. 100% of donations reach your cause, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
