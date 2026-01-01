DonorPerfect and Kindful help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Donorperfect VS Kindful
DonorPerfect and Kindful charge $99-119 monthly plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more donations reach your programs.
DonorPerfect and Kindful focus only on donor tracking. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
DonorPerfect and Kindful require separate software for events. Zeffy handles everything from silent auctions to 50/50 draws at zero cost.
DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees, while Kindful costs $119/month plus processing fees. Zeffy gives you powerful donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting with zero platform fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Traditional donor management platforms like DonorPerfect and Kindful only track donors but require separate tools for events, stores, and campaigns. Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while DonorPerfect costs $99/month plus card fees and Kindful costs $119/month plus processing fees. You keep 100% of every donation and get the same powerful CRM features without the monthly subscription burden.
Unlike DonorPerfect and Kindful which focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get a complete fundraising platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, help center, and office hours calls at no cost. DonorPerfect and Kindful offer tiered support based on your subscription level, meaning you pay more for better help when you need it most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
