DonorPerfect and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Neon One
DonorPerfect and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you donor management, email tools, and gift tracking with zero fees.
DonorPerfect lacks auctions and raffles. Neon One requires third-party tools. Zeffy includes everything from ticketing to peer-to-peer in one platform.
DonorPerfect and Neon One offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. While DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees and Neon One adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations. You get the same donor tracking, gift management, and relationship tools without the monthly subscription eating into your budget.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift tracking, and communication tools just like DonorPerfect and Neon One, but without the hefty price tag. Your team gets automated thank-you emails, donor segmentation, and giving history reports. The difference? Every dollar donated stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management. You get event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions all in one platform. Unlike DonorPerfect which requires separate tools for events, or Neon One which charges fees on everything, Zeffy handles your complete fundraising toolkit at zero cost.
DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees, while Neon One adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero platform fees. Track donor relationships, manage gifts, and send communications without monthly subscriptions draining your budget.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donor segmentation at no cost. While DonorPerfect and Neon One charge monthly fees for these basic features, Zeffy lets you build stronger donor relationships without platform fees eating into donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
