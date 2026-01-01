Donorperfect VS Virtuous

Virtuous

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$99/month
plus card fees per gift
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.89%
Other credit card and e-check rates vary by payment method
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for cards and ACH, with additional surcharges for some payments
Platform fees
$0
No setup, annual, PCI compliance, or cancellation fees
0.7%
per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
Monthly fees
$89/month
Entry-level Lite software subscription; no monthly fee for payment processing
$199/month
Standard plan with annual billing; higher-tier Pro and Enterprise plans available
Value for money
4.5
4.4

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.5/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Solid CRM with setup complexity. Requires technical knowledge and training to maximize features.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.4/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Powerful donor management, but steep learning curve. Extra fees and integrations add up fast.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">DonorPerfect handles online donations with basic forms and payment processing, though setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing fees apply to each transaction.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management focuses on major gift prospects over small donors.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No native event ticketing system - requires third-party integrations or separate platforms to sell tickets for nonprofit events and fundraisers.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual processes to sync attendee data with donor records.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic peer-to-peer fundraising through integrations, but lacks robust campaign management and social sharing tools that modern fundraisers expect.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous offers peer-to-peer fundraising through integrations, but setup requires technical expertise and additional monthly fees.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No auction functionality available - organizations must use separate auction platforms and manually import data back into DonorPerfect.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your CRM.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited raffle functionality - basic tracking possible but lacks dedicated raffle management tools and automated winner selection features.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your CRM.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No built-in online store capabilities - nonprofits need separate e-commerce solutions to sell merchandise or products for fundraising.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software and manual processes to connect sales to donor records.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">DonorPerfect offers basic membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but requires additional setup for complex membership tiers.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Comprehensive donor database with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and reporting tools designed specifically for fundraising teams.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous provides comprehensive donor management with contact profiles, giving history, engagement tracking, and relationship mapping designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns, but interface requires training to use effectively.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Virtuous includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation capabilities, allowing nonprofits to send targeted communications to donors and supporters.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards only through third-party processors
Credit cards and digital wallets with extra fees
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer native payment processing
Supported - Accepts credit cards through integrated payment processors with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - No native digital wallet payment options available
Supported - Available through payment processor integrations with additional fees
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - DonorPerfect focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Not supported - Virtuous requires third-party payment processors for ACH transactions
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - DonorPerfect is donor management software, not a payment processing solution
Not supported - No native tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.4/5 Unlimited Support
DonorPerfect offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers Phone Support / Office Hours
DonorPerfect provides phone support during standard business hours
Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders Webinars
DonorPerfect offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
DonorPerfect maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs Email
DonorPerfect provides live chat support during business hours
Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level — priority help for higher-tier users only
Support access depends on plan level — premium help reserved for top-tier accounts