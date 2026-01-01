DonorPerfect and Virtuous help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Donorperfect VS Virtuous
💸
DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy gives you zero-fee fundraising with donor management that actually helps small teams build relationships.
🎟️
DonorPerfect and Virtuous require separate auction platforms and manual data entry. Zeffy includes built-in raffle and auction tools that automatically update your donor records without extra software or fees.
🤝
DonorPerfect and Virtuous limit support based on your plan level and charge extra for premium help. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization, plus free training webinars.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike DonorPerfect's $99/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights.
Zeffy provides everything small nonprofits need without the complexity or cost. While Virtuous charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction and focuses on major donors, Zeffy serves all donor sizes with zero fees and simple setup.
Yes, Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all free. DonorPerfect and Virtuous require separate platforms for these activities, adding complexity and costs to your fundraising efforts.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees and Virtuous adds monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, you keep every dollar donated with complete donor tracking and automated receipts.
Zeffy gives you everything paid platforms offer without the cost. Track donor history, send automated thank-you emails, and generate reports - all free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your fundraising stays fee-free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript