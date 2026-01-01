EveryAction and Keela offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor profiles, automated follow-ups, and donation tracking — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying $109+ monthly subscriptions plus transaction costs.
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management platforms need dedicated staff and ongoing technical maintenance.
Zeffy helps you thank donors and build relationships, not just track data in complex databases designed for large organizations.
EveryAction charges $109/month plus processing fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Keela charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy tracks all your donor data and donations without any fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Yes, plus more. While they focus only on donor management, Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all with zero fees and simple setup.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees, while Keela charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - track donors, send receipts, and manage relationships without monthly costs eating your budget.
Both EveryAction and Keela offer donor tracking but charge hefty fees that reduce your impact. Zeffy provides the same donor management features - contact history, giving patterns, automated receipts - with zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
