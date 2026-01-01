EveryAction and Virtuous offer powerful donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated follow-ups, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you can build stronger donor relationships without the monthly costs eating into your mission budget.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Every Action VS Virtuous
EveryAction charges $109/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees on top of 2.9% transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
EveryAction and Virtuous focus on donor management but require third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
EveryAction and Virtuous require expensive training and consultant support to get started. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup that takes minutes, not months.
EveryAction costs $109/month plus processing fees, while Virtuous charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per gift. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, gift history, and engagement tools with zero platform fees - keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Yes. Unlike EveryAction and Virtuous that require separate payment processors, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing, event ticketing, and fundraising tools - all without platform fees eating into your donations.
EveryAction charges $109/month plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising impact. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Virtuous charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per gift, making small donations costly. Zeffy tracks all donor data, giving history, and engagement without any platform fees, so you keep every dollar raised while building stronger donor relationships.
Yes, plus more. While EveryAction and Virtuous focus only on donor management with monthly fees, Zeffy includes donation processing, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
