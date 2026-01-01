FirstGiving takes $7,500 from every $100,000 raised. Snap! Raise takes $20,000. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives you the same tools at zero cost.
FirstGiving VS Snap! Raise
FirstGiving charges up to 7.5% per donation and is migrating to enterprise tools. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. Zeffy charges zero fees and gives you 100% of every donation, so your community's support reaches your mission instead of paying platform costs.
FirstGiving requires donors to verify bank accounts and enter card details manually. Snap! Raise only accepts credit cards with no digital wallet support. Zeffy accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and in-person payments with no extra steps or fees.
FirstGiving is being phased out after its acquisition, and Snap! Raise is built for short-term school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, email tools, and event ticketing that work for your nonprofit all year long, with zero fees and real support when you need it.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or monthly charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running, but you keep 100% of every donation.
Yes. You can export your donor data from FirstGiving and import it into Zeffy. Our support team helps you migrate your contacts, donation history, and campaigns so you can start fundraising right away.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution when they give. This covers all our costs so nonprofits never pay a cent. You keep 100% of donations, and we stay sustainable.
Unlike FirstGiving (7.5% fees) and Snap! Raise (20% fees), Zeffy charges zero fees. You get donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools without losing a penny to platform cuts.
Yes. While platforms like Snap! Raise focus on short-term school campaigns, Zeffy supports ongoing fundraising with memberships, recurring donations, and donor relationship tools that work all year.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
