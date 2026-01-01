JustGiving takes 5% off every donation. Qgiv charges 3.95% + $0.30 plus monthly fees. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $5,000 vs $4,250 on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
JustGiving takes 5% off the top, and Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees starting at $40. Zeffy is 100% free, so your supporters' full gifts go to your mission instead of platform costs.
JustGiving doesn't offer peer-to-peer tools, and Qgiv charges $259/month for team fundraising. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost, so you can launch walkathons and team challenges without budgeting for software.
JustGiving doesn't accept ACH transfers, and Qgiv requires separate hardware for in-person payments. Zeffy accepts bank transfers and lets anyone on your team take payments from their phone with no card reader or setup fees.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions and raffles at no cost. You can list items, track bids, sell raffle tickets, and collect payments without monthly fees or add-on charges. Your organization keeps 100% of the proceeds.
No. Zeffy's tap-to-pay app lets anyone on your team accept donations directly from their phone. No card readers, no hardware purchases, no setup fees. Just download the app and start collecting donations at events.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running, so your organization keeps every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and donation forms all in one place. You won't need to juggle multiple platforms or pay for separate tools to run different campaigns.
Yes. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules, compliance requirements, and fundraising best practices. You'll get fast answers during your working hours, not responses timed to UK business schedules.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
