JustGiving takes $5,000 from every $100,000 raised. Subsplash takes $3,290. Both charge fees while Zeffy gives nonprofits 100% free fundraising.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
JustGiving VS Subsplash
🆓
JustGiving takes 5% and Subsplash charges 2.99% plus $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy is 100% free, so every dollar your supporters give goes straight to your mission.
🇺🇸
JustGiving runs on UK time with UK compliance guidance. Subsplash builds for churches, not nonprofits. Zeffy's support team knows US tax rules, answers fast, and helps you launch campaigns that work here.
🧰
JustGiving sends you elsewhere for ticketing and raffles. Subsplash gates features behind paid plans and focuses on church apps. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM in one place — all free.
Yes. Zeffy handles event ticketing, auctions, and raffles with zero fees. JustGiving and Subsplash either lack these tools or charge processing fees on every ticket sold, eating into your event revenue.
No. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one place. JustGiving and Subsplash focus on limited features, forcing you to use separate tools for complete fundraising.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. There are no platform fees, monthly charges, or hidden costs. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep Zeffy running, so your organization keeps every dollar raised.
Absolutely. Zeffy handles peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and donation forms all in one place. You won't need to juggle multiple platforms or pay for separate tools to run different campaigns.
Yes. Zeffy's support team is based in North America and knows US tax rules, compliance requirements, and fundraising best practices. You'll get fast answers during your working hours, not responses timed to UK business schedules.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
