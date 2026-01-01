Keela VS Kindful

Kindful

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$119/month
plus card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction (nonprofit rate through PayPal and Stripe)
2.9% + $0.30
per credit card transaction (via Stripe or Authorize.Net); ACH at lower rates
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees
1%
No additional platform fees; fee on third-party transactions (after Bloomerang acquisition)
Monthly fees
$134-$430/month
Pricing varies by plan
$119 - $699 per month
Pricing varies by plan
Value for money
4.4
4.4

Features
4.4/5
Solid donor CRM with built-in email marketing. Needs setup time but handles core fundraising well.
N/A
Basic donor tracking without advanced tools. Requires separate software for email, ticketing, and payments.
Donations
Basic online donation forms with donor tracking and CRM integration
Kindful handles online donations with basic customization options, but charges processing fees on top of their monthly subscription.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - may integrate with third-party solutions
Kindful doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual attendee management processes.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer campaign tools with donor management integration
Kindful doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
No auction functionality - Keela focuses on donor management and basic fundraising tools
Kindful doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
No raffle functionality - focuses on traditional donor management activities
Kindful doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
No dedicated online store features - limited to donation processing
Kindful doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Keela offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Kindful offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications
Donor Management/CRM
Comprehensive donor database with contact management, giving history, and relationship tracking. Includes donor segmentation and custom fields.
Strong donor database with contact management, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. Includes donor segmentation and custom fields for donor information
Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email marketing with templates and segmentation tools. Create targeted campaigns based on donor data and track engagement metrics.
Limited email capabilities focused on donor thank-you messages and basic communications. No advanced newsletter features or marketing automation
Payment Processing
Integrated payment processing for donations with multiple payment methods. Charges processing fees on top of subscription costs.
Integrated payment processing for donations with multiple payment methods. Charges processing fees on top of subscription costs.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments through third-party integrations
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Supported through integrations - Requires connecting external payment processors like Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Limited support - Available only through integrated third-party payment processors
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Keela focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
4.4/5
N/A Unlimited Support
Keela offers limited support based on plan tier
Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans
Phone Support / Office Hours Keela provides phone support during standard business hours
Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
Webinars Keela offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Keela maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Kindful maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Keela provides live chat support during business hours Kindful provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only Tiered support based on plan level with phone access limited to paid plans