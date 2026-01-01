Keela VS Kindful

Keela and Kindful help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela and Kindful charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Keela and Kindful focus only on donor management, requiring separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, events, and stores.
Keela and Kindful require training sessions and complex setup processes. Zeffy works immediately with simple forms anyone can create.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees, while Keela charges monthly subscription costs plus processing fees on every donation. You get donor profiles, giving history tracking, and automated communications without eating into your fundraising budget.
Zeffy offers comprehensive donor management at zero cost, while Kindful starts at $119/month plus processing fees. You get the same donor profiles, communication tools, and giving history tracking without the monthly burden on your budget.
Yes! Unlike Keela and Kindful that focus only on donor management, Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform. You get everything you need without paying multiple subscription fees.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors instead of charging nonprofits monthly fees. While Keela and Kindful take subscription costs plus processing fees from your budget, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your hands.
Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like events, raffles, and memberships in one platform. Unlike Keela and Kindful that only handle donor tracking, you avoid juggling multiple subscriptions and get everything you need in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
