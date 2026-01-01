Keela and Neon One both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, email marketing, donation forms, and event management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keela and Neon One take 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation plus monthly subscription fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Keela lacks auction and raffle tools, while Neon One missing e-commerce features. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to online stores in one platform.
Keela and Neon One offer tiered support that limits access based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While Keela charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. You get complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without paying for basic CRM features.
Neon One charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, which adds up quickly for small nonprofits. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering our costs. Your supporters can choose to leave a voluntary donation, but you never pay platform fees or monthly charges.
Yes, Zeffy provides comprehensive donor management including contact tracking, donation history, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reporting. Unlike Keela and Neon One, you get these essential CRM features without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees eating into your fundraising revenue.
Zeffy is the only donor management platform that's completely free. While Keela and Neon One charge monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, Zeffy gives you full CRM capabilities with zero platform costs. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you never pay fees.
No monthly fees, ever. Keela and Neon One require monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees that eat into your donations. Zeffy provides complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at no cost. Every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
