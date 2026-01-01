Qgiv charges 3.95% + monthly fees starting at $40. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything raised. Both platforms charge fees that add up fast.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qgiv VS Snap! Raise
Qgiv charges 3.95% plus monthly fees starting at $40. Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise. Zeffy covers all costs so your donors' full support reaches your mission.
Qgiv locks peer-to-peer behind a $259/month plan. Snap! Raise only works for school campaigns. Zeffy gives you donations, events, CRM, and email tools without paywalls or add-ons.
Qgiv's fees mean a $10,000 campaign costs you $435 in platform and processing fees. Snap! Raise takes $2,000. With Zeffy, you keep all $10,000 to fund your work.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but nonprofits keep 100% of every donation.
Yes. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer fundraising at no cost. You can launch team campaigns, track individual fundraisers, and manage donations without paying monthly fees or add-on charges.
Zeffy accepts all major credit and debit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. All payment methods are included at no extra cost, so you can offer donors flexible giving options.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, memberships, and donor management with zero monthly fees. Qgiv charges $40-$259/month for these features, and Snap! Raise takes 20% of everything you raise.
Zeffy offers free, unlimited support to all nonprofits with live chat, email, and phone help. Other platforms tier their support by plan level or focus on schools, not diverse nonprofit needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
