Qgiv charges $395 on every $10,000 raised. Subsplash charges $299. Both take fees from your mission — Zeffy takes $0.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qgiv charges up to $259/month for auctions and raffles, plus 3.95% on every ticket. Subsplash doesn't offer raffle tools at all. Zeffy gives you compliant online raffles, ticket tracking, and winner selection with zero fees — so your community fundraiser actually raises money.
Qgiv requires paid plans starting at $40/month, and Subsplash gates features behind enterprise pricing. Zeffy includes raffles, 50/50 draws, and ticket sales in one free platform — no subscriptions, no add-ons, no cuts from your proceeds.
Qgiv's support prioritizes higher-paying customers, and Subsplash focuses on church apps, not nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy offers free, unlimited help from people who understand raffle compliance, ticket limits, and small-team operations — with a 2–6 hour response time.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions and raffles at no cost. While Qgiv requires add-on fees and Subsplash doesn't offer these tools at all, you can host events and raise funds without paying a cent.
No. Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool for free. While Qgiv charges $40-$259/month and Subsplash requires paid plans for most features, you get donations, events, and donor management without monthly bills.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management with zero monthly fees. While Qgiv charges $40-$259/month for different features, you get everything for free and keep 100% of donations.
Unlike platforms that charge 3-4% processing fees plus monthly subscriptions, Zeffy covers all costs so nonprofits keep every dollar. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy offers free, unlimited support with 2-6 hour response times for all users. Unlike competitors who reserve priority help for paid customers, every nonprofit gets expert assistance at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
