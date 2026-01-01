Subsplash

Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...)
Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Designed Specifically for Nonprofits
Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags)
Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Unified Dashboard to Track Everything
Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P)
Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns

Pricing
Qgiv: Varies - 3.95% + card fees + monthly plans
Subsplash: Varies - 3% + card fees per gift

Processing fees
Qgiv: 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction (Qgiv + Merchant); add 1% for peer-to-peer
Subsplash: 2.99% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards; 1% with no fixed fee for ACH

Platform fees
Qgiv: N/A - No platform fees mentioned separately; included in monthly subscription tiers
Subsplash: N/A - Included in monthly subscription; no separate platform fees for giving

Monthly fees
Qgiv: $0 - Starting at $0/month up to $259/month (Basic: $40/month, Standard: $125/month, Text fundraising: $159/month, Peer-to-peer and auctions: $259/month)
Subsplash: $0 - $0/month for Subsplash Giving; broader platform plans starting at $99/month

Value for money
Qgiv: 4.6
Subsplash: 4.2

Features
Qgiv: 4.6/5 - Robust fundraising and ticketing features, but many require paid plans.
Subsplash: 4.4/5 - Good church giving tools, but lacks auction and raffle support for nonprofits.

Donations
Qgiv: Donation forms with recurring giving and tribute gifts; requires a paid plan.
Subsplash: Donation forms with recurring giving and text-to-give; designed for churches rather than nonprofits.

Ticketing
Qgiv: Event registration and ticketing with seating options and check-in tools; requires a paid plan.
Subsplash: Event registration and ticketing available; requires a paid plan and setup through support. Ticketing
Qgiv: Event registration and ticketing with seating options and check-in tools; requires a paid plan.
Subsplash: Event registration and ticketing available; requires a paid plan and setup through support.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Qgiv: Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires a higher-tier paid plan.
Subsplash: Peer-to-peer campaigns available with limited customization compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.

Auctions
Qgiv: Online and silent auctions with mobile bidding and real-time leaderboards; requires $259/month plan. Auctions
Qgiv: Online and silent auctions with mobile bidding and real-time leaderboards; requires $259/month plan.
Subsplash: No auction tools are available; the platform focuses on church engagement and giving.

Raffles
Qgiv: Raffle tools available but require add-on fees on top of the base subscription.
Subsplash: No raffle tools; a separate platform is required to run compliant fundraising raffles. Raffles
Qgiv: Raffle tools available but require add-on fees on top of the base subscription.
Subsplash: No raffle tools; a separate platform is required to run compliant fundraising raffles.

Online store
Qgiv: No built-in online store; requires third-party integrations to sell merchandise.
Subsplash: Digital content sales and a product store for sermon downloads and church merchandise.

Memberships
Qgiv: No membership features beyond simple recurring giving programs.
Subsplash: Member directory and group management tools, designed for church communities rather than nonprofit memberships.

Donor Management/CRM
Qgiv: Donor database with giving history, custom fields, and segmentation; limited compared to dedicated CRMs. Donor Management/CRM
Qgiv: Donor database with giving history, custom fields, and segmentation; limited compared to dedicated CRMs.
Subsplash: Donor profiles with giving history and engagement tracking; church-focused, not built for nonprofits.

Emails & Newsletter
Qgiv: Built-in email campaigns with templates, automation, and donor communication tools.
Subsplash: Push notifications and in-app messaging with limited traditional email campaign tools for donor newsletters.

Payment Processing
Qgiv: Qgiv Payments supporting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. Payment Processing
Qgiv: Qgiv Payments supporting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees.
Subsplash: Credit and debit card processing at 2.99% + $0.30; ACH available for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction. Payment Processing
Qgiv: Qgiv Payments supporting credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets; charges 3.95% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees.
Subsplash: Credit and debit card processing at 2.99% + $0.30; ACH available for recurring gifts at 1% per transaction.

Payment methods
Qgiv: Credit cards, digital wallets, ACH, and mobile card readers; hardware purchase required for in-person.
Subsplash: In-person payments not available; supports credit cards and limited digital wallets.

Credit Card Payments
Qgiv: All major credit and debit cards accepted through Qgiv's payment processing with standard transaction fees.
Subsplash: All major credit and debit cards through Subsplash Giving; requires their processor and monthly platform fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Qgiv: Apple Pay and Google Pay supported on donation forms and event registration pages.
Subsplash: Apple Pay and Google Pay not available on web checkout forms; supported only in the mobile app.

ACH / Bank Transfers
Qgiv: ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations to reduce processing costs on larger gifts.
Subsplash: ACH bank transfers available for recurring gifts only; one-time donations require credit cards.

Tap to Pay App
Qgiv: Mobile card readers and tablet solutions available; requires hardware purchase and separate setup.
Subsplash: In-person payment app not available; events require separate hardware or third-party solutions.

Customer Support
Qgiv: 4.0/5
Subsplash: 4.2/5

Unlimited Support
Qgiv: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $100/mo
Subsplash: Support gated by pricing tier - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans, not mission-driven teams

Phone Support / Office Hours
Qgiv: Phone support available during business hours for paid customers - no weekend or evening help Phone Support / Office Hours
Qgiv: Phone support available during business hours for paid customers - no weekend or evening help
Subsplash: Phone support available for higher-tier plans only - not included on starter packages

Webinars
Qgiv: Limited webinar content - occasional training sessions but not focused on nonprofit fundraising strategies
Subsplash: Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training Webinars
Qgiv: Limited webinar content - occasional training sessions but not focused on nonprofit fundraising strategies
Subsplash: Limited webinar content focused on church engagement - no nonprofit-specific fundraising training

Help Center
Qgiv: Complete resource library with guides, tutorials, and FAQs designed specifically for nonprofit teams
Subsplash: Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides but built for churches, not nonprofits

Email
Qgiv: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher-tier customers Email
Qgiv: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to higher-tier customers
Subsplash: Email support with response times varying by plan level - priority given to enterprise customers

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Qgiv: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $100/mo Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Qgiv: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $100/mo
Subsplash: Support built for churches, not nonprofits - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Qgiv: Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for paid customers starting at $100/mo
Subsplash: Support built for churches, not nonprofits - priority help reserved for higher-paying plans