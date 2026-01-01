Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. Jersey Watch charges $29/month plus 3.5% + $1 per gift. Neither built for year-round nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS Jersey Watch
Snap! Raise takes 20% of every dollar raised. Jersey Watch charges $29/month plus 3.5% + $1 per transaction. Zeffy charges nothing, so 100% of what your community gives goes directly to your mission.
Snap! Raise focuses on school campaigns. Jersey Watch sells watches and offers limited nonprofit tools. Zeffy gives you donor management, email campaigns, memberships, auctions, and tax receipts — all designed for how nonprofits actually work.
Snap! Raise requires onboarding calls and campaign setup. Jersey Watch locks features behind paid tiers. Zeffy lets you create donation forms, send emails, and start fundraising today — no training, no paywalls, no friction.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero processing fees for everything — donations, events, auctions, memberships, and email tools. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike platforms built for schools or sports teams, Zeffy gives you donor management, membership tools, email campaigns, and auction features designed for nonprofits running year-round fundraising — not just one-time events.
You can launch your first donation form, event page, or membership signup in minutes. No training required, no onboarding calls, no monthly fees to unlock features — everything works right away so you can start fundraising today.
Zeffy is the only all-in-one platform that charges zero fees. While others take 3-20% plus monthly costs, you keep 100% of donations. Plus, you get donor management, auctions, memberships, and email tools built for nonprofits — not schools or sports teams.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments through our tap-to-pay app — all with zero processing fees. More payment options help donors give how they prefer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
