Top Donor Engagement Strategies for Nonprofits

At the heart of loyal relationships that fuel nonprofit retention and fundraising potential lies an established donor engagement plan. What seems like a simple concept–keeping in touch with donors–has gotten more intricate than ever before.

Today's donors want to engage with nonprofits with the same experience they have with popular tech-savvy brands. We're here to help you deliver.

Keep reading for the answers to questions on most fundraising leaders' minds:

How can nonprofits successfully engage donors in 2024 and beyond?

How can organizations engage donors with modern tech like artificial intelligence and augmented reality?

What is a donor cycle, and how can it simplify engagement strategies that stand the test of time?

Which donor engagement best practices effectively drive acquisition and retention?

What is donor engagement?

Donor engagement encompasses each interaction your nonprofit has with supporters. It covers the entire donor lifecycle from first impression to returning each year to give.

While many people will take action to support a mission or cause, not everyone is engaged with the organization. Nonprofits must make a strong and consistent effort to stay top of mind and create real relationships with donors who support them.

Recent declines in giving across the social sector make it even more important to establish connections with donors. Economic fluctuations and more access to find ways to give back add pressure to build loyalty among donors.

Below, we’ll detail what that looks like and how to maximize your interactions.

How donor engagement is evolving in 2024

New technology capabilities, from intuitive fundraising platforms to marketing and donor management tools, are opening up new (and much simpler) ways for nonprofits of any size to engage donors.

A look at the state of donor engagement across the social sector shows us:

Nonprofits spend about 13% more on digital and non-digital advertising to reach donors, experimenting more with connected TV, digital audio, and other emerging channels.

Nonprofits are paying attention to where donors want to engage, and their TikTok audiences more than doubled on average in 2023.

About half of nonprofits work with influencers to share their mission more broadly and build trust within relationships.

What is the donor engagement model?

The donor engagement model can be a helpful framework for understanding exactly when, where, and how to interact with your community throughout the donor lifecycle. This model guides an actionable planning structure you can return to as your donor base grows.

Donor engagement model

Planning your strategy with the donor engagement model:

Awareness: How will you attract potential donors and make a strong first impression?

Interest: How will you capture the interest of potential donors with specific calls to action that encourage initial engagement and participation?

First donation: How will you get an interested individual to convert into a first-time donor?

Acknowledgment: How can you show first-time donors they matter and recognize the value of their contribution?

Stewardship: How can you maintain your relationship with donors and present more ways to get involved?

Repeat donation: How can you encourage ongoing support?

Advocacy: How can you empower donors to advocate for your cause in their communities and build awareness with new individuals?

Best practices to successfully engage donors at every stage

As you get into goal-setting and your donor engagement plan, you can start mapping out which aligned actions will be the most impactful. Below, we'll discuss what some of those actions might look like to set you up for success in the modern giving landscape.

Awareness

Grabbing someone's attention who may or may not be actively looking for a charitable cause to get involved with starts with a memorable impression.

Engagement strategies to attract potential donors:

Do your research: Look at the top places current donors have found your nonprofit and where they're most likely to focus on the best outreach channels.

Host an awareness campaign: Create a social media campaign with organic posts or paid ads inviting people to learn more about your organization.

Attend community events: Set up a booth, be present, or speak at events to reach new audiences with your story.

Collaborate with podcasts: Consider pitching your story or specific team members to be guests on popular podcasts that ideal donors already listen to.

Interest

Building interest will require clarity, relevant information, and an emotional appeal. It’s all about taking someone from a passive supporter to an individual who wants to be invested in the change you’re creating.

‍

Engagement strategies to build interest and share ways to get involved:

Lean on your blog: Write blog posts that share impact stories, donor perspectives, and the latest cause information or statistics.

Share impact reports: Release regular updates outside your annual report about the projects and change-making your organization is making possible.

Keep your website updated: Help passive visitors easily find information about your mission, work, people, and campaigns on your nonprofit website.

Newsletters: Put together a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly email to potential donors on your subscriber list to share everything you're working on and how to get involved.

First donation

Converting people into donors with completed transactions is about showing them how easy it is to give and how many ways they can do so. You want to eliminate any barriers to donating and make it an experience they enjoy and hopefully return to do again.

‍

Engagement strategies to convert donations:

Focus on your donate button: Feature a clear donate button on your nonprofit website to help anyone interested in giving find exactly where they can go next.

Personalize the experience: Your donation forms should include helpful information and context to guide people through the process.

Remind people why it matters: Share images, videos, and storytelling near any donation ask that reiterate the impact someone is about to make.

Acknowledgment

Thanking your donors after that first donation extends the experience and impression you make on them. You can showcase how any dollar amount contributed makes a difference.

‍

Engagement strategies to acknowledge your donors:

Send a personalized thank-you: A few days after your automated email goes out, share a thoughtful message to first-time donors to reiterate your gratitude.

Recognize donors: Feature new donors on your social media channels and newsletters to help them feel great about the relationship they're building with your nonprofit.

Throw in some perks: Offer new donors free tickets to join you at a fundraising event or some fun swag to say thank you in a big way they'll always remember.

Stewardship

A long-term relationship requires the right balance of staying in touch with donors and not overwhelming them. Regularly checking in with relevant updates can help them feel informed and connected.

‍

Engagement strategies to support donor stewardship:

Create an email nurture series: Draft and automate emails that share key updates and check in with your donors in the first few months after they've made a first donation.

Make it personal: Always include details about your donor and their past donations when you reach out to create an authentic relationship.

Use multiple channels: Lean on social media platforms to supplement your emails and stay on your donors' radar more consistently.

Repeat donation

Getting engaged donors to return and give is all about offering them the right opportunities at the right times. You can use information you already know about a donor’s preferences to invite them to relevant campaigns or timely appeals.

‍

Engagement strategies to entice repeat donations:

Invite supporters to new campaigns: As a first step to getting them involved, share your upcoming campaigns with current donors.

Share your donation page on social: Make it easy for donors to act when inspired by your posts with a donation page URL in your bio.

Offer more ways to give: Diversify your campaigns from events to peer-to-peer fundraising to appeal to any donor who wants to give again.

Advocacy

Empowering your donors to advocate for your cause and the relationship they've built is a great way to attract new supporters. Sometimes donors are willing to advocate but may need clarity or an easy way to get started.

‍

Engagement strategies to expand donor advocacy:

Host donor-sharing campaigns: Invite your donors to share their "why" for giving to your cause with their followers using a certain hashtag and tagging your organization.

Build a peer-to-peer campaign: Invite donors to fundraise within their communities, tap on others to learn about your cause, and hit a goal together through an engaging peer-to-peer campaign.

Launch an incentive program: Similar to popular brands, offer perks to donors who bring in a new first-time donor, such as free event access or swag.

Benefits of tracking donor engagement

Tracking donor engagement is the best way to see which strategies your community responds well to and what supports your goals. Defining key metrics like email open rates, donor retention rates, and social media interactions that will tell you where you stand is helpful.

‍

Benefits of tracking donor engagement include:

Improved donor retention

Deeper donor relationships based on personalized details

More targeted donation asks

Tailored multi-channel outreach

More ways to hit fundraising goals

Enhanced accountability and growth

How donor management software strengthens engagement plans

A dedicated donor management solution can give you key information to engage supporters with a personal touch. More information to strategize engagement at every stage helps you remain efficient with time and resources.

‍

Donor management tools can give you an organized way to view details such as:

First and last name

Location

Communication preferences

Age

Gender

Occupation

What drew them to your cause

Campaign participation

Giving history and frequency

Average gift size

Email history

Survey responses

Zeffy offers a 100% free donor management solution built specifically for nonprofits. Our platform helps you maintain a real-time pulse on donor engagement across any campaigns you have, so you always have the insights you need to build long-lasting relationships.

Zeffy’s donor management functionality helps you:

Import existing donor contacts and past transactions

Automate information update with each new transaction

Easily export and filter your contact lists

Add notes within donor files to further personalize relationships

Tag donor profiles to support donor segmentation

Automate emails and visibility into communication history

Access receipts for donors and fundraising campaigns

Track payment methods by donor and segments

Automate tax receipts and reminder emails

Pre-fill donation forms customized to the donor by campaign type

Creating a donor engagement plan: FAQs

What is the donor cycle of engagement? The donor cycle of engagement showcases various stages of interaction a supporter has with a nonprofit throughout their relationship.

The donor engagement model guides the areas nonprofits can focus on, including: Awareness Interest First donation Acknowledgment Stewardship Repeat donation Advocacy Track engagement to build a data-driven strategy with a donor management solution.

What is the donor engagement approach that works best for nonprofits? The best donor engagement approach for nonprofits will vary based on goals, cause sector, and donor base. The donor engagement model is a helpful tool for any organization to strategize how to take action at the best interaction opportunities.

Organizations should think about what their donors respond well to and how to show them they matter in the big picture of the mission.

What is the role of donor engagement in retaining supporters? The role of donor engagement in retaining supporters is critical. Donors who have strong relationships with nonprofits at every stage of their journey, from awareness to advocacy, are likelier to repeat generosity.

People want to feel connected to the organizations they donate to. Staying in touch strategically shows them how nonprofits value their support and can foster longer-term loyalty.

‍