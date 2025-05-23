How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Free Fundraising Platforms for Nonprofits: How to Find a True No-Cost Option
Nonprofit software

Free Fundraising Platforms for Nonprofits: How to Find a True No-Cost Option

May 23, 2025

Most “free” online fundraising software platforms are lying to you. They say zero fees, but when you dig deeper, you'll find donor hidden credit card charges, features behind a pay wall, and platform fees that chip away at your donations. 

For nonprofits trying to stretch every dollar, these so-called “free” tools can cost more than you think. At Zeffy, we’re 100% free. No transaction fees. No platform fees. No tricks. 

This guide lays it all out so you don’t risk signing up for something you’ll be paying for later. We’ll break down the truth about the platforms claiming to be free, show you what you're actually paying for, and share the best way to avoid the traps. 

We compare features, pros, cons, and, most importantly, the real cost. If you're serious about collecting more donations and finding free fundraising software, you're in the right place.

Download our checklist to choose the best free fundraising software for your nonprofit.

The truth about zero-fee fundraising

Many platforms market themselves as free, but that’s rarely the whole story. While Zeffy is a 100% free option you can trust, it’s important to understand why other “free” solutions have more to consider. 

While you may not pay a monthly subscription fee, your donors (and ultimately, your nonprofit) still foot the bill in hidden ways.

Here’s what to watch for:

What makes zero-fee different

True zero-fee fundraising means no processing/credit card fees, no platform fees, no mandatory tips, and 100% of your donation goes to your cause. At Zeffy, we cover even transaction fees without passing them on to you or your donors. 

Donor tips are optional but never forced. If donors don’t leave a tip, nonprofits keep their full donation amount without the risk of fees. That’s what makes us different, and it’s why thousands of nonprofits have made the switch.

Sign up for Zeffy, the only zero-fee fundraising solution.

The actual cost of the top 9 low-fee fundraising platforms

Free Fundraising Platform Processing/ transaction fees Platform fees Fees for donors Value for money rating (Capterra) Customer service rating (Capterra) Is it really free?

Zeffy

0% - Zeffy covers all the fees, even transaction fees

0$

0% - Donors decide if they want or not to contribute to the platform

4.9/5

4.9/5

Yes, no fees are ever required for transactions or use of the entire fundraising platform

Facebook

Up to 1.99% + $0.49 in processing fees

0$

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.3/5

3.3/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation

Donorperfect

Up to 3% in processing fees

Custom quote required

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.5/5

4.7/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply

Donorbox

Up to 2.2% + 49¢ in processing fees

Begins at 1.75%

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.5/5

4.7/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply

GoFundMe

Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees

0$

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.1/5

4.0/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation

Give Lively

Up to 3.5% + $5 in processing fees

0$

N/A

3.6/5

3.9/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation

Paypal

Starts at 1.99% + $0.49 in processing fees with nonprofit discount

0$

N/A

4.5/5

N/A

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation

RallyUp

Up to 2.9% + $0.49

Up to 6.9% platform fee

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.6/5

4.6/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply

Raisely

Up to 2.2% + $0.30¢ in processing fees

4% platform fee

Donors can choose to cover fees

4.6/5

4.8/5

No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply

Have more of a budget? Check out more online fundraising platform options!

Which fees can still apply with a free fundraising software?

In addition to the fees mentioned previously, lots of online fundraising solutions often have additional costs that can include:

Breaking Down Fundraising Platform Fees: What to Know in 2025

Even a platform listed as “free” can have hidden costs, such as processing fees that should be considered. It’s essential to see that while “free” may apply to monthly fees or startup costs, these other costs can become a part of your monthly budget and cut into your fundraising totals. 

We will detail these costs for each platform discussed below, so nothing surprises you.

Learn more about additional fundraising software options for nonprofits

The true cost of 9 popular fundraising tools

1. Zeffy: The only 100% fee-free fundraising platform 

Zeffy free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Zeffy is the only free fundraising platform for nonprofits. With all the tools necessary for creating the most impact possible, from donor data that simplifies donor management to custom donation pages to meet your fundraising goals, Zeffy does it all and doesn’t charge your nonprofit a cent for fundraising efforts. Plus, you can get set up in just a few minutes.

‍Discover how 10,000+ nonprofits use Zeffy for their fundraising.
Watch our instant demo now.

Is it really free? 

Unlike other fundraising software that claim to be free but have hidden costs like processing and platform fees, Zeffy never charges fees and is in fact completely free.

Nonprofits paid $3 billion in transaction fees last year. Zeffy is ending this with zero fees. 

‍Learn more about how it works

Key features to raise money

Customization options

Feature spotlight: Fundraising thermometers

Zeffy’s free fundraising thermometer is a valuable tool for nonprofits, automatically tracking progress toward goals with real-time updates that engage donors and keep them informed. Customizable with logos, images, and videos, it aligns with your campaign’s branding to build trust and inspire generosity. 

Features like contributor leaderboards foster friendly competition and community, boosting participation while visually showcasing your progress.

‍Grab more fundraising ideas for your nonprofit with these creative ideas.

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- 100% free for nonprofits (no platform or transaction fees).
- Offers a wide range of fundraising tools, including e-commerce, events, raffles, and memberships.
- Strong donor management and security features. 		- Only available to registered nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada.

What users say

“Zeffy made ticketing for our events extremely easy. Not only were we not charged ridiculous ticket fees, we actually collected more money because you can ask for donations on top of the ticket price. The year before, I used another ticketing site and it was a giant mess. Zeffy took the guesswork out and was FREE!” — Besty, Executive Director (USA)

Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today

2. Facebook: A low-fee fundraising site for social media fundraising 

Facebook for creating a fundraiser

Often, nonprofits use Facebook to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, such as birthday fundraisers, which enable supporters to create personal fundraising pages for the cause and collect donations instead of traditional birthday gifts.

Key features to raise money

Customization options

Learn more about fundraising sites specifically for nonprofits.

Is it really free? 

Setting up a Facebook account and starting a fundraiser is free of charge. However, donations include a payment processing fee of 1.99% + $0.49.

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Free to set up and easy to launch fundraising campaigns.
- Expands social media reach potential.
- Great for peer-to-peer fundraising, such as birthday fundraisers. 		- Charges processing fees (1.99% + $0.49 per donation).
- Limited nonprofit-specific tools.
- Does not provide donor information to nonprofits, which hinders future engagement.

3. DonorPerfect: A low fee fundraising platform for donor management 

Donorperfect software

DonorPerfect offers some high-tech tools for capturing donor data so nonprofits can collect more donations, and connect with donors seamlessly — all in one place. 

Key features to raise money

‍Customization options

Is it really free? 

Unfortunately, DonorPerfect isn’t free. To utilize the platform, nonprofits must request a custom quote, starting at $99 per month. Plus, the platform charges up to 3% in processing fees.

Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Advanced donor management, filtering, and segmentation capabilities.
- High-level reporting and analytics for data-driven fundraising.
- Excellent security standards. 		- Expensive (starts at $99/month) to use all features despite being called "free" in some marketing.
- Not as user-friendly as newer platforms.

What users say

“The system is very user friendly and easy to navigate. Very customizable to fit our needs!” - Elizabeth O.

Discover how Zeffy can help you save money as a complimentary alternative to DonorPerfect.

4. Donorbox: A low fee fundraising site for recurring donations

Donorbox

Built best for nonprofits seeking recurring donations, Donorbox is sleek, modern, and fit for any growing organization.

Key features to raise money

Customization options

Is it really free? 

Donorbox does offer a free plan. But it comes with limited features. For more features, nonprofits can expect to pay up to $150 per month, plus a 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% plus 0.49% in processing fees, and additional per-user fees.

Looking for a Donorbox alternative? Discover why nonprofits are switching to Zeffy for fee-free fundraising!

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Built for recurring donations and easy donor management.
- Customizable donation forms and flexible payment options.
- Integration with many third-party tools. 		- Limited free plan; full features require a monthly fee of up to $ 150.
- Additional platform and per-user fees can add up.
- The setup process can be complicated.

What users say

“Once we were set up, it was easy to use. We like the option to send out yearly receipts in a couple of steps. We also like to option to add offline donations.” - Jeffrey H.

5. GoFundMe: A low fee fundraising site for crowdfunding 

Gofundme

Established in 2010, GoFundMe has become a popular platform for connecting people with the resources they need to overcome financial challenges, pursue dreams, or support important causes.

‍Key features to raise money

Customization options

Check out more fundraising websites like GoFundMe.

Is it really free? 

While launching a fundraiser is free, donations are subject to transaction fees of up to 2.9% + $0.30. 

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Recognized brand with a global reach and user trust.
- Easy-to-use platform with strong social media integration.
- No platform fee for nonprofits; only processing fees apply. 		- Transaction fees of 2.9% plus $0.30 apply.
- Limited customization of donation pages.
- Slower payout processing times compared to some competitors.

‍What users say

“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.
Gofundme fundraising steps

Compare Zeffy (100% free) to GoFundMe

6. Give Lively: A low fee fundraising site for digital fundraising 

Givelively

Established with a mission to provide accessible and cutting-edge fundraising solutions, Give Lively empowers nonprofits to raise money efficiently and engage with their communities.

‍Key features to raise money

Customization options

Is it really free? 

Give Lively does charge fees. However, users should expect transaction fees of up to 3.5% + $5 from third-party payment processors.

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Unlimited campaign pages and donation widgets.
- Custom thank-you receipts and text-to-donate options.
- Accepts multiple payment methods. 		- Nonprofits must apply for membership, which is not open to all.
- Subject to third-party transaction fees (up to 3.5% + $5).

‍What users say

“When I found out about this, I didn't actually believe it was free. It's pretty great to not have to pay a monthly or annual fee for a fundraising product where you can text to give and support a peer to peer fundraiser.” - Ellie B.
Check out a free Give Lively alternative with Zeffy’s free fundraising platform.

7. PayPal: A low fee fundraising site for mobile-friendly donations

Paypal free fundraising site

While not a dedicated fundraising site like some platforms, PayPal's versatility makes it a popular choice for individuals and organizations seeking a secure and efficient way to collect donations.

‍Key features to raise money

Customization options

Is it really free? 

Paypal is free to use. However, the platform charges 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for eligible charities only.

Learn more about Paypal's fees for nonprofits and how you can avoid them

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Familiar, trusted payment platform for donors.
- Easy integration with websites via donation buttons.
- Mobile-friendly with recurring donation support. 		- Transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 for nonprofits) still apply.
- Limited fundraising features (no donor management or campaign pages).
- Poor customization options compared to specialized fundraising platforms.

What users say

“Easy to set up and use on web sites, shopping carts, etc. Comes with guarantees and protection.” - Mark D.

Compare Zeffy (100% free) to PayPal for nonprofits

8. RallyUp: A low fee fundraising site for events 

Rallyup fundraising platform

With a focus on user-friendly features and community engagement, RallyUp offers a versatile platform for diverse fundraising initiatives.

‍Key features to raise money

Customization options

Is it really free? 

RallyUp offers many free features to nonprofits, but premium features come at a price — $99 per month. RallyUp charges a 7.5% platform fee, which donors can cover. 

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Strong event and auction management tools.
- Supports raffles, sweepstakes, and live streaming.
- Donors can opt to cover fees. 		- Many features are locked behind a $99/month premium plan.
- A high platform fee of up to 7.5% may be incurred if donors do not cover it.

What users say

“As a tiny nonprofit, we don't have the staff to implement a complicated silent auction or raffle. WE have used RallyUp for our annual raffle twice now, and find it easy-to-use and effective, for both back-end use and our ticket buyers. There are lots of ways to customize the raffle and getting paid was easy.” - Meaghan G.

Compare Zeffy to RallyUp to see what’s the best fit for your nonprofit.

9. Raisely: A low fee fundraising site for peer-to-peer fundraising 

Raisely platform

With a focus on simplicity and innovation, Raisely offers a platform that enables fundraisers to connect with their audience and drive positive change easily.

‍Key features to raise money

Customization options

Is it really free? 

Raisely offers a free plan for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000. For organizations generating more revenue, pricing starts at $99 per month. Raisley also charges a 3.5% platform fee and standard processing fees, which donors can cover.

Summary of pros and cons to consider

Responsive Table
Pros Cons
- Great for peer-to-peer campaigns with social sharing and QR code tools.
- Customizable campaign pages with gamification features.
- Free for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000. 		- A 4% platform fee, plus transaction fees, applies to larger organizations.
- Limited free plan features compared to paid upgrades.

What users say

“As a small non-profit organization, capacity is our largest limitation. Raisley made launching a fundraising campaign smooth and simple. It allowed us to customize a donation page populated with project information. For someone who isn't well versed in web development, the integration into our own website was simple.” - Sarah B.

‍Get inspired with new fundraising ideas to raise more and reach new donors.

How Outreach 360 avoided $6,000 in fees by switching to Zeffy

An outreach360 nonprofit member helps students

After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360 — an organization dedicated to bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America — found Zeffy.

Making the switch

“We were trying to see what kind of alternatives there are to cut costs in a time where we want to survive and thrive as opposed to going under…we needed a way to cut costs but maintain quality.”

To date, Outreach360 has been able to save $6,000 by switching to Zeffy. Read the full case study here. 

Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today

Lean on the best nonprofit fundraising options

Attention to detail and transparent conversations about costs and fees will be essential to consider which free fundraising platform is right for your organization. When you can see how other organizations have experienced these tools, it may help you envision the value you’ll get for the cost.

Remember, there is only one truly free fundraising tool for nonprofits, and that’s Zeffy. Zeffy’s only source of income is from optional contributions from donors.

Most platforms say they're free — until you see the fine print.
Sign up for Zeffy in just minutes. Use the only fundraising platform that’s truly 100% free

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
François de Kerret

Keep reading :

Nonprofit guides
Fundraising for Nonprofits: The Essential Guide + 12 Ideas

Discover the most effective ways to raise money for your nonprofit in 2023. Engage donors like never before with our best fundraising strategies.

Read more
Fundraising ideas
101+ Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits in 2025

Discover our list of innovative fundraising ideas to raise more money. Explore unique and easy ideas for every organization.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.