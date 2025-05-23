We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Free Fundraising Platforms for Nonprofits: How to Find a True No-Cost Option
May 23, 2025
Most “free” online fundraising software platforms are lying to you. They say zero fees, but when you dig deeper, you'll find donor hidden credit card charges, features behind a pay wall, and platform fees that chip away at your donations.
For nonprofits trying to stretch every dollar, these so-called “free” tools can cost more than you think. At Zeffy, we’re 100% free. No transaction fees. No platform fees. No tricks.
This guide lays it all out so you don’t risk signing up for something you’ll be paying for later. We’ll break down the truth about the platforms claiming to be free, show you what you're actually paying for, and share the best way to avoid the traps.
We compare features, pros, cons, and, most importantly, the real cost. If you're serious about collecting more donations and finding free fundraising software, you're in the right place.
Many platforms market themselves as free, but that’s rarely the whole story. While Zeffy is a 100% free option you can trust, it’s important to understand why other “free” solutions have more to consider.
While you may not pay a monthly subscription fee, your donors (and ultimately, your nonprofit) still foot the bill in hidden ways.
Here’s what to watch for:
Payment processing fees: Even if a platform claims to be free, most still charge 1.9%–3.5% per transaction through third-party processors like Stripe or PayPal. For example, GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which is automatically deducted.
Platform fees: Some tools skim a percentage off the top of each donation, often 5% or more, to fund their operations. For example, RallyUp’s Flex plan takes up to 6.9% depending on the features used.
Donor “tips” or suggested contributions: Many platforms ask donors to “tip” to support the software and remove fees. However, seeing what happens if donors reduce a suggested tip amount or opt out is critical. Your nonprofit may absorb additional costs as a result.
Locked features: Essential tools like event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, CRM access, or analytics are often paywalled or only available on higher-tier plans, meaning the “free” version is too limited, and nonprofit growth may mean paying anyway. For example, Donorbox Pro starts at $150/month, and Premium requires a custom quote.
What makes zero-fee different
True zero-fee fundraising means no processing/credit card fees, no platform fees, no mandatory tips, and 100% of your donation goes to your cause. At Zeffy, we cover even transaction fees without passing them on to you or your donors.
Donor tips are optional but never forced. If donors don’t leave a tip, nonprofits keep their full donation amount without the risk of fees. That’s what makes us different, and it’s why thousands of nonprofits have made the switch.
Which fees can still apply with a free fundraising software?
In addition to the fees mentioned previously, lots of online fundraising solutions often have additional costs that can include:
Monthly fees: A recurring flat fee to use the platform’s complete feature set, regardless of activity. (Example: A platform might charge you a monthly fee of $100 to use its advanced features)
Setup fees: A one-time fee to get started with the platform. (Example: Platforms with enterprise plans or more customization may charge for initial setup or onboarding.)
Fees per user: Charges based on the number of internal team members who have access to the platform. (Example: A CRM might charge $10–$25 per user/month, so adding more staff increases costs.
Support fees: Charges for customer support beyond basic help, such as priority or live support. (Example: Some platforms may charge for premium customer service access.)
Payout fees: A fee charged when transferring funds to your bank account. (Example: Some platforms or processors charge $1 per payout or a small percentage for instant transfers.)
Fees per contact: Charges based on the number of contacts or donors you manage. (Example: Some platforms will start charging if you want to manage, communicate with, or track more than 100 donors, increasing slightly as the amount goes up over time).
Even a platform listed as “free” can have hidden costs, such as processing fees that should be considered. It’s essential to see that while “free” may apply to monthly fees or startup costs, these other costs can become a part of your monthly budget and cut into your fundraising totals.
We will detail these costs for each platform discussed below, so nothing surprises you.
Custom pages: Personalize donation pages to match your nonprofit’s branding.
Peer-to-peer campaigns: Expand your reach with supporter-led fundraisers and an intuitive interface to resonate with the right donors.
Donor management: Easily track and nurture donor relationships with detailed information.
Raffle tools: Boost engagement with easy-to-manage raffles.
Tap-to-pay: Raise funds with in-person donations through a quick tap.
E-commerce features: Sell products online to raise more funds.
Membership tools: Simplify the management of member sign-ups and renewals.
Flexible payments: Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers and other methods.
Event registration: Seamlessly combine ticket sales and donations.
Quick donations: Allow donors to give in just a few clicks.
Unlimited support: Access help whenever you need it.
Top security: Keep donor data safe and feel confident that information is secure.
Customization options
Customize donation forms with your nonprofit’s colors, logos, and messaging.
Personalize event pages, tickets, and RSVP forms.
Set up custom thank-you emails and receipts.
Create branded peer-to-peer fundraising pages.
Build membership forms with tailored fields.
Feature spotlight: Fundraising thermometers
Zeffy’s free fundraising thermometer is a valuable tool for nonprofits, automatically tracking progress toward goals with real-time updates that engage donors and keep them informed. Customizable with logos, images, and videos, it aligns with your campaign’s branding to build trust and inspire generosity.
Features like contributor leaderboards foster friendly competition and community, boosting participation while visually showcasing your progress.
- 100% free for nonprofits (no platform or transaction fees).
- Offers a wide range of fundraising tools, including e-commerce, events, raffles, and memberships.
- Strong donor management and security features.
- Only available to registered nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada.
What users say
“Zeffy made ticketing for our events extremely easy. Not only were we not charged ridiculous ticket fees, we actually collected more money because you can ask for donations on top of the ticket price. The year before, I used another ticketing site and it was a giant mess. Zeffy took the guesswork out and was FREE!” — Besty, Executive Director (USA)
2. Facebook: A low-fee fundraising site for social media fundraising
Often, nonprofits use Facebook to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, such as birthday fundraisers, which enable supporters to create personal fundraising pages for the cause and collect donations instead of traditional birthday gifts.
Key features to raise money
Built-in audience: Tap into Facebook’s massive user base to promote fundraisers easily.
Peer-to-peer tools: Supporters can launch fundraisers on behalf of your cause.
Instant sharing: Quick sharing across posts, stories, and reels to boost visibility.
Birthday fundraisers: Let supporters create birthday fundraisers to benefit your organization.
Customization options
Add a custom cover photo and description for fundraisers.
Personalize fundraiser titles, goals, and timelines.
Post updates, photos, and videos directly to your fundraiser page.
Enable or disable donation match challenges.
Highlight specific milestones with celebration posts.
4. Donorbox: A low fee fundraising site for recurring donations
Built best for nonprofits seeking recurring donations, Donorbox is sleek, modern, and fit for any growing organization.
Key features to raise money
Recurring donations: Set up flexible, easy monthly giving plans.
Custom pages: Personalize donation forms to match your nonprofit’s branding.
Membership campaigns: Build and maintain member programs within the platform.
Flexible payments: Accept credit cards, PayPal, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and crypto.
Quick donations: Embed donation forms directly onto your website for fast giving.
Customization options
Embed branded donation forms into your website seamlessly.
Set custom recurring donation plans and amounts to suit your needs.
Create multilingual donation forms to reach a broader audience.
Campaign pages with images, videos, and text.
Personalize confirmation emails and receipts.
Is it really free?
Donorbox does offer a free plan. But it comes with limited features. For more features, nonprofits can expect to pay up to $150 per month, plus a 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% plus 0.49% in processing fees, and additional per-user fees.
While launching a fundraiser is free, donations are subject to transaction fees of up to 2.9% + $0.30.
Summary of pros and cons to consider
Responsive Table
Pros
Cons
- Recognized brand with a global reach and user trust.
- Easy-to-use platform with strong social media integration.
- No platform fee for nonprofits; only processing fees apply.
- Transaction fees of 2.9% plus $0.30 apply.
- Limited customization of donation pages.
- Slower payout processing times compared to some competitors.
What users say
“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.
6. Give Lively: A low fee fundraising site for digital fundraising
Established with a mission to provide accessible and cutting-edge fundraising solutions, Give Lively empowers nonprofits to raise money efficiently and engage with their communities.
Key features to raise money
Custom donation pages: Tailor digital campaigns with branding and storytelling.
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Empower supporters to create their own donation pages.
Text-to-donate: Raise money through mobile by sending a quick text code.
Event ticketing: Sell tickets while integrating optional donation prompts.
Zero platform fees: 100% of donations go to your nonprofit, donors cover transaction fees if they choose.
Customization options
Design branded donation pages with logos, colors, and background images.
Customize text-to-donate keywords and landing pages.
Personalize peer-to-peer fundraising templates and supporter pages.
Set campaign goals, impact levels, and story sections.
Embed branded donation widgets onto your own site.
Is it really free?
Give Lively does charge fees. However, users should expect transaction fees of up to 3.5% + $5 from third-party payment processors.
Summary of pros and cons to consider
Responsive Table
Pros
Cons
- Unlimited campaign pages and donation widgets.
- Custom thank-you receipts and text-to-donate options.
- Accepts multiple payment methods.
- Nonprofits must apply for membership, which is not open to all.
- Subject to third-party transaction fees (up to 3.5% + $5).
What users say
“When I found out about this, I didn't actually believe it was free. It's pretty great to not have to pay a monthly or annual fee for a fundraising product where you can text to give and support a peer to peer fundraiser.” - Ellie B.
- Familiar, trusted payment platform for donors.
- Easy integration with websites via donation buttons.
- Mobile-friendly with recurring donation support.
- Transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 for nonprofits) still apply.
- Limited fundraising features (no donor management or campaign pages).
- Poor customization options compared to specialized fundraising platforms.
What users say
“Easy to set up and use on web sites, shopping carts, etc. Comes with guarantees and protection.” - Mark D.
With a focus on user-friendly features and community engagement, RallyUp offers a versatile platform for diverse fundraising initiatives.
Key features to raise money
Raffle tools: Easily host raffles, sweepstakes, and auctions.
Event registration: Sell tickets, manage attendees, and collect donations on one platform.
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Enable team or individual fundraising competitions.
E-commerce features: Sell products or merchandise to support your cause.
Custom pages: Create stunning, branded event and donation pages that showcase your brand.
Customization options
Fully brand raffle, auction, and event pages with logos and colors.
Customize ticketing options, pricing, and donation add-ons.
Personalize fundraising templates for peer-to-peer events.
Create custom fields for participant registration forms.
Build product sales pages with your images, descriptions, and pricing.
Is it really free?
RallyUp offers many free features to nonprofits, but premium features come at a price — $99 per month. RallyUp charges a 7.5% platform fee, which donors can cover.
Summary of pros and cons to consider
Responsive Table
Pros
Cons
- Strong event and auction management tools.
- Supports raffles, sweepstakes, and live streaming.
- Donors can opt to cover fees.
- Many features are locked behind a $99/month premium plan.
- A high platform fee of up to 7.5% may be incurred if donors do not cover it.
What users say
“As a tiny nonprofit, we don't have the staff to implement a complicated silent auction or raffle. WE have used RallyUp for our annual raffle twice now, and find it easy-to-use and effective, for both back-end use and our ticket buyers. There are lots of ways to customize the raffle and getting paid was easy.” - Meaghan G.
Flexible payments: Accept payments via credit card, PayPal, and mobile wallets.
Recurring donations: Encourage ongoing monthly or annual giving to support your cause.
Unlimited support: Access help and onboarding assistance anytime.
Customization options
Create branded, mobile-optimized fundraising sites with custom domains.
Customize fundraising page layouts, colors, fonts, and graphics.
Tailor peer-to-peer templates for individuals and teams.
Personalize donor thank-you messages and receipts.
Set flexible donation tiers, recurring giving options, and progress meters.
Is it really free?
Raisely offers a free plan for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000. For organizations generating more revenue, pricing starts at $99 per month. Raisley also charges a 3.5% platform fee and standard processing fees, which donors can cover.
Summary of pros and cons to consider
Responsive Table
Pros
Cons
- Great for peer-to-peer campaigns with social sharing and QR code tools.
- Customizable campaign pages with gamification features.
- Free for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000.
- A 4% platform fee, plus transaction fees, applies to larger organizations.
- Limited free plan features compared to paid upgrades.
What users say
“As a small non-profit organization, capacity is our largest limitation. Raisley made launching a fundraising campaign smooth and simple. It allowed us to customize a donation page populated with project information. For someone who isn't well versed in web development, the integration into our own website was simple.” - Sarah B.
How Outreach 360 avoided $6,000 in fees by switching to Zeffy
After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360 — an organization dedicated to bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America — found Zeffy.
Making the switch
“We were trying to see what kind of alternatives there are to cut costs in a time where we want to survive and thrive as opposed to going under…we needed a way to cut costs but maintain quality.”
Attention to detail and transparent conversations about costs and fees will be essential to consider which free fundraising platform is right for your organization. When you can see how other organizations have experienced these tools, it may help you envision the value you’ll get for the cost.
Remember, there is only one truly free fundraising tool for nonprofits, and that’s Zeffy. Zeffy’s only source of income is from optional contributions from donors.