Free Fundraising Platforms for Nonprofits: How to Find a True No-Cost Option

Most “free” online fundraising software platforms are lying to you. They say zero fees, but when you dig deeper, you'll find donor hidden credit card charges, features behind a pay wall, and platform fees that chip away at your donations.

For nonprofits trying to stretch every dollar, these so-called “free” tools can cost more than you think. At Zeffy, we’re 100% free. No transaction fees. No platform fees. No tricks.

This guide lays it all out so you don’t risk signing up for something you’ll be paying for later. We’ll break down the truth about the platforms claiming to be free, show you what you're actually paying for, and share the best way to avoid the traps.

We compare features, pros, cons, and, most importantly, the real cost. If you're serious about collecting more donations and finding free fundraising software, you're in the right place.

‍

‍

The truth about zero-fee fundraising

Many platforms market themselves as free, but that’s rarely the whole story. While Zeffy is a 100% free option you can trust, it’s important to understand why other “free” solutions have more to consider.

While you may not pay a monthly subscription fee, your donors (and ultimately, your nonprofit) still foot the bill in hidden ways.

‍

Here’s what to watch for:

Payment processing fees: Even if a platform claims to be free, most still charge 1.9%–3.5% per transaction through third-party processors like Stripe or PayPal. For example, GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which is automatically deducted.



Platform fees: Some tools skim a percentage off the top of each donation, often 5% or more, to fund their operations. For example, RallyUp’s Flex plan takes up to 6.9% depending on the features used.

Donor “tips” or suggested contributions: Many platforms ask donors to “tip” to support the software and remove fees. However, seeing what happens if donors reduce a suggested tip amount or opt out is critical. Your nonprofit may absorb additional costs as a result.



Locked features: Essential tools like event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, CRM access, or analytics are often paywalled or only available on higher-tier plans, meaning the “free” version is too limited, and nonprofit growth may mean paying anyway.

For example, Donorbox Pro starts at $150/month, and Premium requires a custom quote.





What makes zero-fee different

True zero-fee fundraising means no processing/credit card fees, no platform fees, no mandatory tips, and 100% of your donation goes to your cause. At Zeffy, we cover even transaction fees without passing them on to you or your donors.

Donor tips are optional but never forced. If donors don’t leave a tip, nonprofits keep their full donation amount without the risk of fees. That’s what makes us different, and it’s why thousands of nonprofits have made the switch.

‍

The actual cost of the top 9 low-fee fundraising platforms

‍

Free Fundraising Platform Processing/ transaction fees Platform fees Fees for donors Value for money rating (Capterra) Customer service rating (Capterra) Is it really free? Zeffy 0% - Zeffy covers all the fees, even transaction fees 0$ 0% - Donors decide if they want or not to contribute to the platform 4.9/5 4.9/5 Yes, no fees are ever required for transactions or use of the entire fundraising platform Facebook Up to 1.99% + $0.49 in processing fees 0$ Donors can choose to cover fees 4.3/5 3.3/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation Donorperfect Up to 3% in processing fees Custom quote required Donors can choose to cover fees 4.5/5 4.7/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply Donorbox Up to 2.2% + 49¢ in processing fees Begins at 1.75% Donors can choose to cover fees 4.5/5 4.7/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply GoFundMe Up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees 0$ Donors can choose to cover fees 4.1/5 4.0/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation Give Lively Up to 3.5% + $5 in processing fees 0$ N/A 3.6/5 3.9/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation Paypal Starts at 1.99% + $0.49 in processing fees with nonprofit discount 0$ N/A 4.5/5 N/A No, processing fees are deducted from each donation RallyUp Up to 2.9% + $0.49 Up to 6.9% platform fee Donors can choose to cover fees 4.6/5 4.6/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply Raisely Up to 2.2% + $0.30¢ in processing fees 4% platform fee Donors can choose to cover fees 4.6/5 4.8/5 No, processing fees are deducted from each donation, and platform fees apply

‍

‍

Which fees can still apply with a free fundraising software?

In addition to the fees mentioned previously, lots of online fundraising solutions often have additional costs that can include:

Monthly fees: A recurring flat fee to use the platform’s complete feature set, regardless of activity. (Example: A platform might charge you a monthly fee of $100 to use its advanced features)

Setup fees: A one-time fee to get started with the platform. (Example: Platforms with enterprise plans or more customization may charge for initial setup or onboarding.)

Fees per user: Charges based on the number of internal team members who have access to the platform. (Example: A CRM might charge $10–$25 per user/month, so adding more staff increases costs.

Support fees: Charges for customer support beyond basic help, such as priority or live support. (Example: Some platforms may charge for premium customer service access.)

Payout fees: A fee charged when transferring funds to your bank account. (Example: Some platforms or processors charge $1 per payout or a small percentage for instant transfers.)

Fees per contact: Charges based on the number of contacts or donors you manage. (Example: Some platforms will start charging if you want to manage, communicate with, or track more than 100 donors, increasing slightly as the amount goes up over time).

‍

‍

Even a platform listed as “free” can have hidden costs, such as processing fees that should be considered. It’s essential to see that while “free” may apply to monthly fees or startup costs, these other costs can become a part of your monthly budget and cut into your fundraising totals.

We will detail these costs for each platform discussed below, so nothing surprises you.

‍

‍

The true cost of 9 popular fundraising tools

1. Zeffy: The only 100% fee-free fundraising platform

Zeffy is the only free fundraising platform for nonprofits. With all the tools necessary for creating the most impact possible, from donor data that simplifies donor management to custom donation pages to meet your fundraising goals, Zeffy does it all and doesn’t charge your nonprofit a cent for fundraising efforts. Plus, you can get set up in just a few minutes.

‍

‍

Is it really free?

Unlike other fundraising software that claim to be free but have hidden costs like processing and platform fees, Zeffy never charges fees and is in fact completely free.

Nonprofits paid $3 billion in transaction fees last year. Zeffy is ending this with zero fees.

‍

‍

Key features to raise money

Custom pages: Personalize donation pages to match your nonprofit’s branding.

Peer-to-peer campaigns: Expand your reach with supporter-led fundraisers and an intuitive interface to resonate with the right donors.

Donor management: Easily track and nurture donor relationships with detailed information.

Raffle tools: Boost engagement with easy-to-manage raffles.

Tap-to-pay: Raise funds with in-person donations through a quick tap.

E-commerce features: Sell products online to raise more funds.

Membership tools: Simplify the management of member sign-ups and renewals.

Flexible payments: Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers and other methods.

Event registration: Seamlessly combine ticket sales and donations.

Quick donations: Allow donors to give in just a few clicks.

Unlimited support: Access help whenever you need it.

Top security: Keep donor data safe and feel confident that information is secure.

‍

Customization options

Customize donation forms with your nonprofit’s colors, logos, and messaging.

Personalize event pages, tickets, and RSVP forms.

Set up custom thank-you emails and receipts.

Create branded peer-to-peer fundraising pages.

Build membership forms with tailored fields.

‍

Feature spotlight: Fundraising thermometers

Zeffy’s free fundraising thermometer is a valuable tool for nonprofits, automatically tracking progress toward goals with real-time updates that engage donors and keep them informed. Customizable with logos, images, and videos, it aligns with your campaign’s branding to build trust and inspire generosity.

Features like contributor leaderboards foster friendly competition and community, boosting participation while visually showcasing your progress.

‍

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - 100% free for nonprofits (no platform or transaction fees).

- Offers a wide range of fundraising tools, including e-commerce, events, raffles, and memberships.

- Strong donor management and security features. - Only available to registered nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada.

‍

‍

What users say

“Zeffy made ticketing for our events extremely easy. Not only were we not charged ridiculous ticket fees, we actually collected more money because you can ask for donations on top of the ticket price. The year before, I used another ticketing site and it was a giant mess. Zeffy took the guesswork out and was FREE!” — Besty, Executive Director (USA)

‍

‍

2. Facebook: A low-fee fundraising site for social media fundraising

Often, nonprofits use Facebook to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, such as birthday fundraisers, which enable supporters to create personal fundraising pages for the cause and collect donations instead of traditional birthday gifts.

‍

Key features to raise money

Built-in audience: Tap into Facebook’s massive user base to promote fundraisers easily.

Peer-to-peer tools: Supporters can launch fundraisers on behalf of your cause.

Instant sharing: Quick sharing across posts, stories, and reels to boost visibility.

Birthday fundraisers: Let supporters create birthday fundraisers to benefit your organization.

‍

Customization options

Add a custom cover photo and description for fundraisers.

Personalize fundraiser titles, goals, and timelines.

Post updates, photos, and videos directly to your fundraiser page.

Enable or disable donation match challenges.

Highlight specific milestones with celebration posts.

‍

Is it really free?

Setting up a Facebook account and starting a fundraiser is free of charge. However, donations include a payment processing fee of 1.99% + $0.49.

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Free to set up and easy to launch fundraising campaigns.

- Expands social media reach potential.

- Great for peer-to-peer fundraising, such as birthday fundraisers. - Charges processing fees (1.99% + $0.49 per donation).

- Limited nonprofit-specific tools.

- Does not provide donor information to nonprofits, which hinders future engagement.

‍

3. DonorPerfect: A low fee fundraising platform for donor management

DonorPerfect offers some high-tech tools for capturing donor data so nonprofits can collect more donations, and connect with donors seamlessly — all in one place.

‍

Key features to raise money

Donor management: Centralize donor records with giving history, notes, and communications.

Custom reporting: Create detailed reports to monitor campaigns and donor activity.

Event registration: Manage event sign-ups, seating, and ticket sales.

Membership tools: Easily manage memberships, dues, and renewals.

Mobile-friendly access: Manage campaigns and donor data from any device.

‍

‍Customization options

Tailor donor forms with branded logos, fields, and thank-you messages.

Customize database fields for donor information tracking.

Build branded event registration forms and donation receipts.

Create segmented email templates for donor communications.

Personalize reporting dashboards based on campaign metrics.

‍

Is it really free?

Unfortunately, DonorPerfect isn’t free. To utilize the platform, nonprofits must request a custom quote, starting at $99 per month. Plus, the platform charges up to 3% in processing fees.



‍

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Advanced donor management, filtering, and segmentation capabilities.

- High-level reporting and analytics for data-driven fundraising.

- Excellent security standards. - Expensive (starts at $99/month) to use all features despite being called "free" in some marketing.

- Not as user-friendly as newer platforms.

‍

What users say

“The system is very user friendly and easy to navigate. Very customizable to fit our needs!” - Elizabeth O.

‍

‍

4. Donorbox: A low fee fundraising site for recurring donations

Built best for nonprofits seeking recurring donations, Donorbox is sleek, modern, and fit for any growing organization.

‍

Key features to raise money

Recurring donations: Set up flexible, easy monthly giving plans.

Custom pages: Personalize donation forms to match your nonprofit’s branding.

Membership campaigns: Build and maintain member programs within the platform.

Flexible payments: Accept credit cards, PayPal, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and crypto.

Quick donations: Embed donation forms directly onto your website for fast giving.

‍

Customization options

Embed branded donation forms into your website seamlessly.

Set custom recurring donation plans and amounts to suit your needs.

Create multilingual donation forms to reach a broader audience.

Campaign pages with images, videos, and text.

Personalize confirmation emails and receipts.

‍

Is it really free?

Donorbox does offer a free plan. But it comes with limited features. For more features, nonprofits can expect to pay up to $150 per month, plus a 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% plus 0.49% in processing fees, and additional per-user fees.

‍

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Built for recurring donations and easy donor management.

- Customizable donation forms and flexible payment options.

- Integration with many third-party tools. - Limited free plan; full features require a monthly fee of up to $ 150.

- Additional platform and per-user fees can add up.

- The setup process can be complicated.

‍

What users say

“Once we were set up, it was easy to use. We like the option to send out yearly receipts in a couple of steps. We also like to option to add offline donations.” - Jeffrey H.

‍

5. GoFundMe: A low fee fundraising site for crowdfunding

Established in 2010, GoFundMe has become a popular platform for connecting people with the resources they need to overcome financial challenges, pursue dreams, or support important causes.

‍

‍Key features to raise money

Simple setup: Launch campaigns in minutes with an easy-to-use platform.

Wide reach: Access millions of users globally to support your cause.

Flexible goal setting: No deadlines or minimum fundraising requirements.

Mobile-first design: Campaigns are optimized for mobile donations.

Top security: Industry-leading fraud protection for donors and recipients.

Customization options

Personalize campaign headlines, goals, and descriptions.

Add cover images and photo galleries to your campaign.

Customize thank-you notes sent to donors.

Set updates and milestones to share campaign progress.

Adjust donation visibility (public or anonymous) and comment settings.

Campaign pages with images, videos

‍

‍

Is it really free?

While launching a fundraiser is free, donations are subject to transaction fees of up to 2.9% + $0.30.

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Recognized brand with a global reach and user trust.

- Easy-to-use platform with strong social media integration.

- No platform fee for nonprofits; only processing fees apply. - Transaction fees of 2.9% plus $0.30 apply.

- Limited customization of donation pages.

- Slower payout processing times compared to some competitors.

‍

‍What users say

“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.

‍

‍

6. Give Lively: A low fee fundraising site for digital fundraising

Established with a mission to provide accessible and cutting-edge fundraising solutions, Give Lively empowers nonprofits to raise money efficiently and engage with their communities.

‍

‍Key features to raise money

Custom donation pages: Tailor digital campaigns with branding and storytelling.

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Empower supporters to create their own donation pages.

Text-to-donate: Raise money through mobile by sending a quick text code.

Event ticketing: Sell tickets while integrating optional donation prompts.

Zero platform fees: 100% of donations go to your nonprofit, donors cover transaction fees if they choose.

‍

Customization options

Design branded donation pages with logos, colors, and background images.

Customize text-to-donate keywords and landing pages.

Personalize peer-to-peer fundraising templates and supporter pages.

Set campaign goals, impact levels, and story sections.

Embed branded donation widgets onto your own site.

‍

Is it really free?

Give Lively does charge fees. However, users should expect transaction fees of up to 3.5% + $5 from third-party payment processors.

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Unlimited campaign pages and donation widgets.

- Custom thank-you receipts and text-to-donate options.

- Accepts multiple payment methods. - Nonprofits must apply for membership, which is not open to all.

- Subject to third-party transaction fees (up to 3.5% + $5).

‍

‍What users say

“When I found out about this, I didn't actually believe it was free. It's pretty great to not have to pay a monthly or annual fee for a fundraising product where you can text to give and support a peer to peer fundraiser.” - Ellie B.

‍

7. PayPal: A low fee fundraising site for mobile-friendly donations

While not a dedicated fundraising site like some platforms, PayPal's versatility makes it a popular choice for individuals and organizations seeking a secure and efficient way to collect donations.

‍

‍Key features to raise money

Mobile-friendly donations: Optimized for giving through phones and tablets.

Flexible payments: Accept PayPal, debit, credit cards, Venmo, and more.

Custom donate buttons: Easily add donation buttons to your website or emails.

Recurring donations: Set up monthly giving options with ease.

Top security: Industry-leading encryption keeps transactions secure.

Customization options

Customize donation buttons with different styles, sizes, and branding.

Set suggested donation amounts and allow open amounts.

Add your nonprofit name and logo to the donation checkout page.

Customize donation receipts and thank-you notes.

Integrate PayPal into your existing website design.

‍

Is it really free?

Paypal is free to use. However, the platform charges 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for eligible charities only.

‍

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Familiar, trusted payment platform for donors.

- Easy integration with websites via donation buttons.

- Mobile-friendly with recurring donation support. - Transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 for nonprofits) still apply.

- Limited fundraising features (no donor management or campaign pages).

- Poor customization options compared to specialized fundraising platforms.

‍

What users say

“Easy to set up and use on web sites, shopping carts, etc. Comes with guarantees and protection.” - Mark D.

‍

‍

8. RallyUp: A low fee fundraising site for events

With a focus on user-friendly features and community engagement, RallyUp offers a versatile platform for diverse fundraising initiatives.

‍

‍Key features to raise money

Raffle tools: Easily host raffles, sweepstakes, and auctions.

Event registration: Sell tickets, manage attendees, and collect donations on one platform.

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Enable team or individual fundraising competitions.

E-commerce features: Sell products or merchandise to support your cause.

Custom pages: Create stunning, branded event and donation pages that showcase your brand.

‍

Customization options

Fully brand raffle, auction, and event pages with logos and colors.

Customize ticketing options, pricing, and donation add-ons.

Personalize fundraising templates for peer-to-peer events.

Create custom fields for participant registration forms.

Build product sales pages with your images, descriptions, and pricing.

‍

Is it really free?

RallyUp offers many free features to nonprofits, but premium features come at a price — $99 per month. RallyUp charges a 7.5% platform fee, which donors can cover.

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Strong event and auction management tools.

- Supports raffles, sweepstakes, and live streaming.

- Donors can opt to cover fees. - Many features are locked behind a $99/month premium plan.

- A high platform fee of up to 7.5% may be incurred if donors do not cover it.

‍

What users say

“As a tiny nonprofit, we don't have the staff to implement a complicated silent auction or raffle. WE have used RallyUp for our annual raffle twice now, and find it easy-to-use and effective, for both back-end use and our ticket buyers. There are lots of ways to customize the raffle and getting paid was easy.” - Meaghan G.

‍

‍

9. Raisely: A low fee fundraising site for peer-to-peer fundraising

With a focus on simplicity and innovation, Raisely offers a platform that enables fundraisers to connect with their audience and drive positive change easily.

‍

‍Key features to raise money

Peer-to-peer fundraising: Let individuals and teams fundraise on your behalf.

Custom pages: Design branded fundraising campaigns.

Flexible payments: Accept payments via credit card, PayPal, and mobile wallets.

Recurring donations: Encourage ongoing monthly or annual giving to support your cause.

Unlimited support: Access help and onboarding assistance anytime.

‍

Customization options

Create branded, mobile-optimized fundraising sites with custom domains.

Customize fundraising page layouts, colors, fonts, and graphics.

Tailor peer-to-peer templates for individuals and teams.

Personalize donor thank-you messages and receipts.

Set flexible donation tiers, recurring giving options, and progress meters.

‍

Is it really free?

Raisely offers a free plan for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000. For organizations generating more revenue, pricing starts at $99 per month. Raisley also charges a 3.5% platform fee and standard processing fees, which donors can cover.

‍

Summary of pros and cons to consider

‍

Responsive Table Pros Cons - Great for peer-to-peer campaigns with social sharing and QR code tools.

- Customizable campaign pages with gamification features.

- Free for organizations with annual revenues under $ 120,000. - A 4% platform fee, plus transaction fees, applies to larger organizations.

- Limited free plan features compared to paid upgrades.

‍

What users say

“As a small non-profit organization, capacity is our largest limitation. Raisley made launching a fundraising campaign smooth and simple. It allowed us to customize a donation page populated with project information. For someone who isn't well versed in web development, the integration into our own website was simple.” - Sarah B.

‍

How Outreach 360 avoided $6,000 in fees by switching to Zeffy

After a global crisis forced them to move all operations online, Outreach360 — an organization dedicated to bringing language skills and financial independence to hundreds of students across Latin America — found Zeffy.

Making the switch

“We were trying to see what kind of alternatives there are to cut costs in a time where we want to survive and thrive as opposed to going under…we needed a way to cut costs but maintain quality.”

To date, Outreach360 has been able to save $6,000 by switching to Zeffy. Read the full case study here.

‍

Lean on the best nonprofit fundraising options

Attention to detail and transparent conversations about costs and fees will be essential to consider which free fundraising platform is right for your organization. When you can see how other organizations have experienced these tools, it may help you envision the value you’ll get for the cost.

Remember, there is only one truly free fundraising tool for nonprofits, and that’s Zeffy. Zeffy’s only source of income is from optional contributions from donors.

‍

‍