Your 2-minute guide to GivingTuesday 2023.

Your most-asked questions about the nonprofit sector’s biggest giving event, answered.

Maybe this is the first time you’re hearing about GivingTuesday or the first time your nonprofit is participating or you’re just looking to up your fundraising game during the nonprofit sectors biggest day. Whatever your reason, we’re here with answers to all of your most-asked questions about GivingTuesday 2023.

All we need is two minutes! Okay, let’s go!

What is Giving Tuesday?

GivingTuesday is a day dedicated to radical generosity that is held every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S—AKA the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Well, that’s how it started.

Today, GivingTuesday is:

A global network that collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.

- GivingTuesday.com

When did Giving Tuesday start?

GivingTuesday was thought up in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City. It began as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past 11 years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

When is GivingTuesday this year?

This year, GivingTuesday is on November 28, 2023.

How does GivingTuesday work?

On GivingTuesday, everyone is encouraged to do something good for someone else (without expecting anything in return). This makes it a great opportunity to boost your nonprofit’s reach, recruit volunteers, sign-up new donors, and raise funds for your cause. And it works.

During GivingTuesday 2021, nonprofit organizations raised over $2.7 billion in the U.S. alone! (It’s almost as if we were all feeling super guilty about spending so much on ourselves during Black Friday and Cyber Monday…)

Are there any GivingTuesday hashtags nonprofits should use and follow?

The official hashtag for the event is #GivingTuesday–and it gets billions of impressions on social media each year!

Other hashtags your nonprofit can follow:

#GivingTuesday2022

#GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingBack

#NonprofitsOfInstagram

#Giving

#Giveback

#SocialGood

#MakeADifference

#TuesdayMotivation

#BlackoutTuesday

Can you share some GivingTuesday campaign examples?

Where can I find more GivingTuesday resources?

Visit the U.S. GivingTuesday and Canada GivingTuesday websites for additional GivingTuesday ideas, tools, and information.

Do you have any other GivingTuesday ideas to share?

Absolutely!

What is the best online platform for GivingTuesday fundraising?

Maybe we're biased (okay, we're definitely biased), but our zero-fee online fundraising software was purpose-built for nonprofits and that means your organization will enjoy a simplified donor experience and raise more money for your cause.

And don't forget that, with a big fundraising day like GivingTuesday, you could save thousands of dollars on platform and transaction fees by using Zeffy's 100% free software.

