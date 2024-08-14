A quick guide to GivingTuesday communications for nonprofits + Email templates included!

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspires millions to give, collaborate, and celebrate radical generosity yearly. Even though it famously occurs on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year, this big day can have a way of sneaking up on us.

The sooner you let donors know you’ll participate, build excitement, and launch your campaign, the more possibilities your nonprofit can see. Consider this your quick guide to attracting, engaging, and retaining donors with helpful tips, templates, and Giving Tuesday subject lines to build your communication strategy.

‍

We’ve even included Giving Tuesday email templates for continued support. Jump into what you need most:

‍

‍Getting started: Communication best practices

Before you strategize your Giving Tuesday email and social media communication plan, let’s discuss a few things that will help you attract potential donors and retain loyal supporters on the global day of generosity.

‍

Collect stories for your Giving Tuesday campaign

Storytelling is at the heart of communications that form lasting donor relationships. By telling stories about the good your nonprofit does, you can encourage more people to donate.

‍

A few Giving Tuesday story prompts to encourage supporters to share

What are some of the reasons you feel called to give to the cause?

What part of a nonprofit’s mission resonates most?

Are there personal experiences that tie you to the cause?

What is your favorite memory of working with the organization?

What connects you to the work the organization is doing?

How have you seen lives impacted by the organization’s work?

‍

Make your nonprofit brand pops

You will want to stand out with all the organizations promoting their causes on Giving Tuesday. The best way to do this is by using solid and consistent visuals to make your nonprofit pop.

Be sure to include both your and Giving Tuesday logos to show supporters that your organization is participating in the big day.

‍

‍

‍

Make sure your nonprofit’s website and fundraising forms are working

Before you launch your campaign, run a quick tech check to ensure a landing page is ready, whether that be your nonprofit website, a blog post, your donation page, or a specific fundraising campaign. The landing page you lead them to should be ready to help people donate or learn more, depending on your Giving Tuesday campaign goal.

‍

‍

A nonprofit’s guide to a robust Giving Tuesday email campaign

Segmenting your email lists

Email marketing is most effective when you focus on quality over quantity. By segmenting your donors by their giving history, interests, and engagement levels, you can personalize every email you send.

Donor management strategies can help you identify email lists to share slightly different versions of a master email template that resonates with individuals more meaningfully.

‍

Examples of donor segments to reach out to for Giving Tuesday

Desired communication frequency

Program interests

Giving frequency (recurring donors, one time donors, new donors)

Demographics (age, gender, location)

Giving status (donor, prospective donor, lapsed donor, etc.)

Role in your organization (donor, volunteer, board member, staff)

‍

‍

The best time to send #givingtuesday emails

Understanding the best time to send Giving Tuesday emails will help you see better open rates, click-through rates, and engagement opportunities. While people can access their email at any time with today’s technology, you want your emails to pop up and be opened immediately instead of getting lost in the pile of holiday season emails.

There is no best time to send emails for all nonprofits because it largely depends on your audience, content, and goals. If you’re looking for a place to start, fundraising experts suggest sending emails between 7-11 am on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

From there, you can test your results and see what resonates best with your donor segments.

‍

Email timing to test for the best Giving Tuesday results

Mid-week: Avoiding weekends, Mondays, and Fridays can help you see the highest open rates.

Early morning or afternoon: Send Giving Tuesday emails early in the morning, between 8 and 10 AM, or early afternoon, around 1 and 3 PM, when work people start their day, and right after lunch.

After work: You might want to try sending some more lighthearted Giving Tuesday emails that don’t require action between 6 and 8 PM when people tend to be done with work and checking in on what they missed for the day.

‍

Creating a cadence for your Giving Tuesday email strategy

A big part of a successful Giving Tuesday email strategy is planning when you will send out your communications. You don’t want to send too many or too frequent emails.

To avoid your message being lost in so many organizations sending emails over the holiday weekend, be intentional about what you send and make every touchpoint count (our Giving Tuesday email examples below will help).

‍

‍

Leading with a compelling subject line



‍

Remember that around Giving Tuesday, donors are likely also receiving Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other charitable giving emails that flood their inboxes.

Your subject line should identify the sender immediately and grab the donor’s attention. If it doesn’t, they may not even open your email.

‍

Here are a few Giving Tuesday subject lines to get your creative juices flowing:

Giving Tuesday is coming, and [nonprofit’s name] needs you!

This Giving Tuesday, [nonprofit’s name] needs your help.

Are you ready to change lives?

[Organization name]’s [event name] is back for GivingTuesday [year].

Giving Tuesday is a month away. Have you signed up for [event name]?

‍

Add personalization with the donor’s name wherever you can, and consider making your subject line even more customized by donor segment. Don't worry–we included subject lines in our Giving Tuesday email templates below.

‍

Writing impactful Giving Tuesday email content

What you include in your Giving Tuesday email strategy is just as important as when you send them and the subject line that gets them opened. You can break your content into three categories to rally support, which we’ve detailed below.

‍

Giving Tuesday email 1: Campaign launch

Send a launch announcement email a month or two before the big day to prepare donors for your Giving Tuesday campaign and fundraising goal, build excitement about participating, and maybe even secure early donations.

Include images of last year's event and fundraising goal.

Remind people of past success and how it impacted your organization's mission.

Announce your next campaign with a countdown or save the date

Offer resources that will help supporters succeed in raising money.

Include a strong brand for your Giving Tuesday campaign that stands apart from other fundraising throughout the year.

Include a clear call-to-action to motivate people.

‍

Giving Tuesday email 2: Reminder

Send a quick, engaging reminder email a week before Giving Tuesday to continue to build awareness. Getting out ahead of the holiday week and buzz will be important to allow your supporters to take action early before other Giving Tuesday opportunities hit their feeds and inboxes.

Remind people about your campaign, how to take action, and the goal.

Reiterate your impact statement or short version of the campaign’s story.

Include a button or call to action that stands out to skimmers and converts more donations.

‍

Giving Tuesday email 3: Last-minute follow up

Get ready to take your campaign to the finish line. An email the morning of the event that centers on building motivation and momentum plays a huge role. Help donors feel the community they’re a part of by contributing and the possible impact if you meet your goal.

Offer any event information, such as time, what to bring, etc.

Provide directions, addresses, etc.

Share a corporation or small business partner

Show a fundraising thermometer to display campaign progress.

Announce a donation match.

Fine tune your impact statements for quality assurance.

Remind people where to follow along on social media for real-time updates.

‍

Finally, after the event is over, be sure to thank your donors. Saying thank you is a great way to engage donors, volunteers, and team members.‍

‍

A nonprofit’s guide to social media on Giving Tuesday

If there is one thing that changes almost every year, it’s what is possible on social media. So, we won’t get into too many details here. But let’s look at some big-picture approaches your nonprofit can take to stand out with your #givingtuesday campaign.

Choosing social media channels for Giving Tuesday

So many platforms are out there these days, constantly introducing new features. Whether via images on Instagram, video on TikTok, short blurbs on X, or a combination of LinkedIn and Facebook best practices, there are more than a few ways to get your message out there and collect those #givingtuesday donations.

Rather than trying to spread your resources thin, promote your Giving Tuesday campaign or fundraising event on all platforms, and choose a few you can focus on for this year. You’ll want to monitor these accounts and engage in real-time, so it’s about quality over quantity.

‍

The best time to post by platform

Similar to email marketing, the best time to post on social media will differ by platform and your audience. But don’t worry–we still have some general best practices that can help you schedule your posts for Giving Tuesday.

‍

Responsive Table Platform Best Time to Post Instagram - Mondays from 11 AM to 2 PM

- Tuesdays from 10 AM to 4 PM

- Wednesdays from 9 AM to 4 PM

- Thursdays from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM

- Fridays at 11 AM TikTok - Tuesdays from 4 to 6 PM

- Wednesdays from 9 to 11 AM, 12 PM, and 2 to 6 PM

- Thursdays from 9 to 11 AM. and 2 to 6 PM

- Fridays from 4 to 6 PM Facebook - Mondays from 9 AM to 12 PM

- Tuesdays from 9 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM

- Wednesdays from 9 AM to 3 PM and 5 PM

- Thursdays from 8 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM

- Fridays from 9 to 11 AM

‍

Creating shareable social media content

One of the things people like most about Giving Tuesday is the ability to easily share their impact with friends, family, and colleagues via outlets like social media. People want to be able to share that they took part and that they helped your cause.

The more your current network of supporters shares the content, the more chances you have to widen your Giving Tuesday online presence. You can always lean on social media templates or ChatGPT for idea generation.

‍

Engaging with your followers

Be sure to designate a volunteer or team member to respond to comments and messages on social media before, during, and after Giving Tuesday. Many people will see your social media channel(s) as a way to reach your organization quickly and directly, so be sure to prepare for whatever messages come your way.

Certain apps, like Instagram, allow you to pre-record responses to commonly asked questions, which can help you engage people faster with automation as your team works through your direct messages.

‍

Common FAQs from donors on Giving Tuesday

How do I give?

How do I register?

Where is the event?

What time should I show up?

Do I need to buy tickets?

Where can I see fundraising progress?

What can I do to help?

Can I bring a friend?

What will you do with the money I donate?

‍

Leveraging GivingTuesday’s official hashtag (#GivingTuesday)

The awareness that’s spread simply by adding the #givingtuesday hashtag can garner more attention on your campaign and social media posts. This simple yet powerful step is one fantastic way to spread your message further and inspire people along the way.

You can also tap into other resources from GivingTuesday like these animated social media GIFs and Instagram stickers.

‍

‍

Giving Tuesday email templates

Giving Tuesday email template: Campaign soft launch

Subject: It’s here! Giving Tuesday [year] campaign preview

Dear [Donor Name],

There’s something we’ve been so excited to share with you, and we can’t wait any longer! As we approach the season of gratitude and giving, [Nonprofit Name] is launching an entirely new way to give back for Giving Tuesday, the global day of generosity that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

This year, we’re gathering the community’s support to come together for [briefly mention your campaign's focus or goal]. Our mission has always been to [briefly restate your mission], and this Giving Tuesday, we’re ready to make an even bigger impact.

We thought you might want a first look at our campaign [insert campaign link] and all the ways you can contribute in the coming weeks.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for this important day of giving, and thank you for being such a valuable member of this community.

Together, we can make a difference and continue to [state a positive outcome related to your mission].

Warm regards,

[Sender Name]

‍

Giving Tuesday email template: Fundraiser recruitment

Subject: We can’t do it without you!

Dear [Name],

Giving Tuesday is around the corner, and we’re inviting our strongest supporters to join us as an official [Nonprofit Name] Giving Tuesday ambassador!

This year, our focus is on [briefly describe the campaign’s focus or goal]. With your passion and support, there’s no doubt we’ll crush our goals.

Here’s how you can help:

‍1. Become a fundraiser: Create your own fundraising page on behalf of our organization. Share your story and inspire your friends, family, and colleagues to contribute.

‍2. Spread the word: Use your social media platforms to raise awareness about our campaign. Share our posts, use the official hashtags #GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday[year], and encourage others to get involved.

‍3. Engage your network: Host a small gathering, whether virtual or in-person, to introduce our cause to your network and encourage them to support our mission.

We will provide you with all the tools and resources you need to succeed, including a step-by-step guide to setting up your fundraising page, sample posts and emails, and tips for engaging your network.

If you’re interested in becoming a [Nonprofit organization] Giving Tuesday ambassador or have any questions, here’s an easy registration page to get you started: [insert link]

Get excited! Together, we can make this Giving Tuesday our most impactful one yet.

Warm regards,

‍

Giving Tuesday email template: Donation match announcement

Subject: Double Your Impact on Giving Tuesday!

[Supporter Name], we are thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for you to make an even bigger impact this Giving Tuesday!

Thanks to the generous support of [Matching Donor’s Name/Organization], all donations made on [date] will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to [matching amount].

This means that your gift of $50 will become $100, doubling the support for our mission to [briefly describe your mission or campaign goal].

With your help, we can reach our goals faster and make a greater difference in our community.

This donation match is unique to our Giving Tuesday campaign, so don’t miss the opportunity to double your impact! [Insert campaign link]

Thank you for your continued dedication to [Nonprofit’s Name]. Together, we can make this Giving Tuesday our most successful one yet.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

‍

Giving Tuesday email template: Recruiting recurring donors

Subject: Make a Lasting Impact: Support Us with a Recurring Donation on Giving Tuesday!

Dear [Recipient’s Name],

As Giving Tuesday approaches, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your past support and invite you to make an even greater difference this year. This global day of giving is a perfect opportunity to enhance your impact by becoming a recurring donor to [Nonprofit’s Name].

Why Consider Recurring Donations?

Sustained Impact: Your monthly contribution provides us with reliable funding, allowing us to plan and execute long-term projects effectively.

Ongoing Support: Regular donations ensure we can continue to deliver essential services and support to those in need without interruption.

Convenience: Set it once and forget it. Your recurring donation is automatically processed, making it easier for you to contribute regularly.

Special Giving Tuesday Opportunity: When you sign up for a recurring donation on Giving Tuesday, [Matching Donor’s Name/Organization] will match your first [number of months] of donations, doubling the impact of your commitment!

How to Get Involved:

‍1. Visit Our Donation Page: Go to [donation page URL].

‍2. Select Recurring Donation: Choose the amount and frequency that works best for you.

‍3. Complete Your Gift: Follow the prompts to set up your recurring donation.

Your continued support is vital to our mission of [briefly describe your mission or campaign goal]. With your help, we can achieve even more and make a lasting impact in our community.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to deepen your commitment to [Nonprofit’s Name]. Together, we can create lasting change.

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Position]

[Nonprofit’s Name]

[Contact Information]

P.S. Don’t miss the chance to double your impact this Giving Tuesday! Set up your recurring donation and help us reach new heights in our mission.

‍

Giving Tuesday email template: Fundraising event launch

Subject: Join Us for Our Special Giving Tuesday Event!

Dear [Recipient’s Name],

We are excited to invite you to a special event in celebration of Giving Tuesday! This global day of giving is the perfect opportunity to come together, make a difference, and support [Nonprofit’s Name] in our mission to [briefly describe your mission or campaign goal, e.g., "provide essential resources to families in need," "expand our educational programs," etc.].

Event Details:

Date: [Event Date]

Time: [Event Time]

Location: [Event Location or Virtual Event Link]

RSVP: [RSVP Link or Instructions]

At this event, you will have the chance to:

Learn More: Hear about our current projects and future plans from our team.

Engage: Participate in interactive activities and discussions.

Give: Take part in live fundraising opportunities to support our Giving Tuesday campaign.

We are also thrilled to announce that [Special Guest/Speaker, if applicable] will be joining us to share their insights and experiences related to our cause.

Your presence and participation will help us reach our Giving Tuesday goals and make a lasting impact on our community. We hope you can join us for this inspiring and meaningful event.

To RSVP, please [RSVP Link or Instructions], or contact [Your Name] at [Your Email/Phone Number] if you have any questions.

Thank you for your continued support of [Nonprofit’s Name]. We look forward to seeing you on Giving Tuesday!

Warm regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Position]

[Nonprofit’s Name]

[Contact Information]

P.S. Don’t forget to mark your calendar and invite your friends and family. Together, we can make this Giving Tuesday our most successful one yet!

‍

More Giving Tuesday email examples and social posts

If you’re looking for even more inspiration, give #givingtuesday a search online or on social media to see what organizations have done in the past and get a feel for the global movement.