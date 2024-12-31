17 Low-Cost Fundraising Ideas for Small Nonprofits

Fundraising on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on creativity or impact. You just have to think outside the box and find low-cost ways to engage your supporters.
With a little creativity and planning, these ideas will help your nonprofit raise funds, connect with your community, and create lasting impact—all while staying within your budget.
In this blog, we’ll discuss 17 low-cost fundraising ideas that prove you don’t need a big budget to make a big difference.
A community walkathon is an event where people walk together to raise money for a cause or charity. Participants walk a set distance and collect pledges from friends and family for completing the route.
To plan a successful walkathon:
A virtual walk/run is another peer-to-peer fundraiser where participants raise money for a cause by walking or running individually, and on their own schedule, rather than collectively.
Instead of gathering in one location, participants can track their progress individually and encourage friends and family to support their efforts through sponsorship.
To avoid confusion about schedules or donations:
Pro tip: Ask participants to share their 'starting line' and 'finish line' photos on social media to inspire others.
A bake sale brings together volunteer bakers who prepare homemade treats to sell for your cause. These sales are typically held at high-traffic venues like schools, parks, or community centers.
Beyond fundraising, the bake sale encourages community involvement, showcases local talent, and gives supporters a chance to contribute to a cause while practicing their hobby.
To attract and invite supporters:
1JustCity is a nonprofit that promotes social justice and addresses concerns like food insecurity and homelessness.
1JustCity hosted a bake sale to support their community-focused mission using Zeffy’s 100% free online store builder. These sales provide an affordable and effective way to fund essential services, including meals, shelters, and social programming, while fostering local engagement.
A car wash fundraiser is a hands-on way to engage the community, where volunteers clean cars at a local spot like a parking lot or community center. Set fixed prices (for example, $15 exterior, $25 full wash) to help track progress toward your fundraising goal.
This low-cost idea helps raise funds and creates an opportunity for organic outreach.
To collect maximum small donations:
Host a community yard sale where supporters donate gently used items for your nonprofit to sell. Volunteers help organize, price, and sell these donated goods, with all proceeds going directly to your cause.
You can either collect donated items in advance and have volunteers run the sale or invite community members to rent table space ($20-25) to sell their items and donate a percentage of their sales.
To make your garage sales impactful:
Silent auctions let donors bid on donated items and experiences through a digital platform. Items can range from restaurant gift cards to unique experiences, with each bid raising more funds for your cause.
Silent auctions work best when:
Nonprofits can organize trivia nights where participants form teams, pay an entry fee, and compete by answering challenging questions. While engaging with each other to raise funds, donors can also showcase your event on social media and help attract new supporters to your cause.
To arrange a memorable trivia night:
Pro tip: Host a trivia night combined with a silent auction or raffle to maximize fundraising. Teams pay an entry fee ($20/person) to compete, while bidding on auction items between rounds.
An online raffle is the same as a traditional raffle, but with the convenience of going digital, where participants can easily buy electronic tickets. This approach allows you to reach a wider audience, making it simpler for supporters to get involved from anywhere while raising funds to support your nonprofit’s work.
To maximize raffle sales:
A pledge campaign encourages people to commit to donating a certain amount of money based on a specific goal or challenge. For example, a supporter might promise to contribute $2 for every 5 miles they walk over a week.
The nonprofit can send out a personalized gratitude note at the end of the campaign, encouraging donors to share their accomplishments on social media and inspiring others to get involved and support the cause.
To run a successful pledge campaign:
Friends of Elysian Heights supports the Elysian Heights Arts Magnet school by funding vital programs and resources for students. They successfully ran their 2024-2025 Annual Pledge Drive using Zeffy’s 100% free online donation form, ensuring all of the contributions directly benefited their cause.
A penny drive is a fundraising activity where people collect spare change to support a cause.
Place collection jars at local businesses where people can drop their spare change to support your cause. The effort can generate significant funds over time, all while building community support for your mission.
Spread the word about your penny drive by:
Create a peer-to-peer campaign where participants set up individual fundraising pages featuring their pet photos. Friends and family donate to vote for their favorite pets and the more votes a photo receives, the more funds are raised.
A pet photo contest engages existing supporters and attracts new donors to the community by tapping into their love for animals.
To create excitement about the contest:
A DIY craft sale invites people to create and sell handmade items like jewelry, artwork, or home decor, with proceeds supporting a cause. The personal, one-of-a-kind nature of each piece makes it appealing to buyers, while crafters contribute their talents to the community and gain recognition for their art.
Crafters donate handmade items to sell, with all proceeds going to your nonprofit or arrange a revenue share where artisans donate 25-50% of their sales.
A DIY craft sale can help nonprofits raise huge donations because handmade items are often priced high while also promoting the crafters’ small businesses. Reach out to a large group of buyers by:
A themed dinner is a fundraising event where the entire experience is centered around a specific theme that connects with your audience or cause. This theme could be inspired by the organization’s history, values, or future goals.
The event typically includes a carefully selected menu that reflects the theme, with local cuisine or dishes inspired by it.
Create a lively feeling around your event to maximize funds raised by:
A book swap invites participants to exchange books they no longer need for new ones after paying a minimal participation fee. While raising small donations, book swaps promote the reuse of books and nurture a culture of literacy by making reading materials more accessible to the community.
To involve a large number of bibliophiles:
Happy Village International's mission is to empower underserved communities by fostering sustainable development and creating opportunities for growth. The nonprofit successfully hosted their community book swap using Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing system, making it easy to manage registrations while keeping all proceeds focused on their mission.
Host a tournament featuring classic board games, card games, or video games that bring together competitors of all ages. Teams pay an entry fee to compete in games like chess, Monopoly, Mario Kart, or other popular titles.
To organize a successful tournament:
Pro tip: Consider running multiple mini-tournaments throughout the day to accommodate more participants and generate additional entry fees.
A cooking class fundraiser allows participants to learn how to prepare a specific dish, guided by a local chef or culinary expert. Partner with a local chef who volunteers their time and a community center with kitchen space. Charge $30-50 per person for a 2-hour class.
As a hands-on event, cooking workshops engage the community and promote local chefs and native cuisines, benefitting both the nonprofit and the region.
Cooking classes can help your mission at low costs if you:
An outdoor movie night fundraiser brings the community together for a relaxed evening under the stars. Create a casual community gathering where families can enjoy an outdoor film while supporting your cause.
To raise money through an outdoor movie night:
Low-cost fundraising ideas can create mutual benefits for both the community and the nonprofit when planned with the specific needs of each in mind.
The Westerner Band Boosters, a group of parents, alumni, and volunteers, support the Lubbock High School band program, helping nearly 200 students in a Title 1 district. They raise funds for instruments, uniforms, and meals through events like competitions and raffles.
After switching to Zeffy’s 100% fundraising platform, they raised an impressive $69,117 and saved $3,456 in transaction fees. By using Zeffy’s ticketing, eCommerce, and raffle features, they simplified their fundraising process and increased their donations.
Other nonprofits can leverage Zeffy’s no-fee platform to reduce costs and increase fundraising potential with easy-to-use features designed specifically for nonprofits.
These low-cost fundraising ideas help nonprofits maximize their impact while minimizing upfront expenses. By focusing on community-driven events and digital tools, you can reach more supporters without straining your budget.
The process is simple – arrange a community event, collaborate with a local business, invite a local artist, charge a minimal entrance fee, and encourage participants to share their excitement on social media.
After your campaign ends, you can also reach out to participants for monthly or yearly donations, turning keen supporters into recurring donors.
