8 Best Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Platforms (free + paid)
Nonprofit software

8 Best Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Platforms (free + paid)

December 20, 2024

A powerful fundraising strategy and a great way to engage supporters, peer-to-peer fundraising software can help strengthen community ties, spread awareness about the cause, and ultimately raise more money for your mission. 

In 2022, America’s top 30 peer-to-peer fundraising programs raised $1.05 billion.

In this blog, we’ll cover the best peer-to-peer fundraising software and their features — plus what they cost — so you can choose the best solution for your organization and make the most of this fundraising campaign.

9 best peer-to-peer software for nonprofits at a glance

‍Start your peer-to-peer fundraiser for 100% free with Zeffy.

Fundraising website Best for Highlight feature Pricing

Zeffy

All-in-one peer-to-peer platform for small and mid-sized nonprofits

100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee)

100% free

DonorDrive

Facebook peer-to-peer fundraising

Custom peer to peer fundraising pages

Not publicly available

OneCause

Running and managing events

Text to give

Custom quote required

Donorbox

Capturing donor and support data

Recurring donation management 

$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees

Funraise

Customization 

Automated emails

Free plan and/or custom quote required

MightyCause

Nonprofits looking to integrate with Eventbrite 

Custom individual and team fundraising pages

79-$119/month plus up to 2.2% and $0.29 in processing fees

Classy

Reporting and analytics 

Secure transactions

Custom pricing plus 2.5% + $0.30 in processing fees

Bonfire

Selling merch 

Social integrations

$0 platform fee, up to 8% processing fees

‍What are the benefits of using peer-to-peer fundraising?

If you’re looking for a fresh way to boost your fundraising efforts, peer-to-peer fundraising software is a powerful tool that can help you unlock your campaign’s full potential. Here’s why it’s become a favorite for so many nonprofits and causes:


What makes the best peer-to-peer fundraising software?

🌟 Review process:

All of our Zeffy comparison articles and roundups are written by real experts in the nonprofit industry. Using G2, Capterra, and other reputable and credible software sites, our team hand-selects dozens of apps to compare to help you find the best fit for your organization. 

Because we know Zeffy is one of the best free fundraising software solutions out there, we’re not afraid to offer objective, truthful reviews of our competitors.

When it comes to choosing the right P2P platform to run your peer-to-peer fundraisers, there are a few features worth considering. 

1. Pricing

While there are some completely free peer-to-peer fundraising software like Zeffy, lots of solutions charge fees like:

2. Individual and team pages

One of the most important components of successful P2P fundraising is the ability to easily create individual and team peer to peer fundraising pages. Because P2P relies on supporters reaching out to a personal connection — like family members — to raise money, the process of creating a personal peer to peer fundraising page should be simple and easy. 

This might include:

3. Gamification tools

One of the best ways to keep fundraisers motivated and engaged in a peer-to-peer fundraiser is by offering some friendly competition. 

Some of the best peer to peer fundraising software include:

4. Customization tools

When creating their own peer-to-peer fundraising pages — whether personal or team pages — peer-to-peer participants should be able to customize their campaign page with:

5. Flexible payment methods

In order to make donating as easy as possible, your online fundraising platform, and every donation page, should accept:

6. Communication tools

Great peer-to-peer initiatives require meaningful and prompt communications — whether you're communicating with dedicated supporters or new donors. Be sure your chosen peer to peer fundraising software includes:

1. Zeffy: Best 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising software for all nonprofits

Zeffy—the only free peer-to-peer fundraising platform for nonprofits—empowers changemakers to make the most impact possible. With free, unlimited customer support, a full suite of fundraising tools like peer to peer fundraising, donor management, and even raffle and e-commerce capabilities, few fundraising platforms compare. 

Best features:

Price

While every other donation platform takes fees away from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to your nonprofit. That means you can raise money and run successful campaigns all for free.

Here’s how it works: When someone makes a donation on your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time and that's okay. Enough donors, though, leave a contribution that covers overhead and fees, so nonprofits never pay a cent.

In short: Nonprofits never have to worry about paying for a feature or transaction with Zeffy—ever.

Testimonial:

“Zeffy is a free platform where 100% of the donors' funds stay with the charity. As a small charity, that means a lot to us and it was the reason we decided to give it a try. It's easy for donors to use, fairly simple to set it up, and offers various options including peer-to-peer and ticketing.”

2. DonorDrive: Best for Facebook fundraising 

DonorDrive, a peer-to-peer fundraising platform crafted exclusively for nonprofits, provides a suite of features. This includes personalized campaign pages, tools for easy social sharing, and live analytics. Tailored for charitable use, DonorDrive equips nonprofits with a wealth of tools and resources to enhance their peer-to-peer initiatives.

<Price

Custom quote required

Best features:

Testimonial:

“While we at first wondered if it made sense to bring on a true peer-to-peer platform for our fundraising efforts, learning how DonorDrive is so much more than that and the cost being truly competitive and huge bang for your buck, I am so grateful we brought them on and only wish we had done it sooner.”— Heather H.

3. OneCause: Best for event management 

OneCause is the perfect peer-to-peer fundraising software solution for running events, offering a comprehensive suite of tools from managing registrations to conducting successful auctions. When it comes to P2P campaign management and peer to peer events, the software is mobile-friendly and offers a wide variety of tools.

Price

‍Custom quote required for the peer to peer solution

Best features:

Testimonial:

“OneCause allows us to seamlessly run our largest fundraising event of the year through the team-supported peer-2-peer solution. This package also allows our supporters to create their own fundraising events with support from us to make the website for transactions and tracking of registrations.” — Ryan L. 

4. Donorbox: Best for capturing donor data 

Donorbox platform

Donorbox stands out as an accessible and user-friendly nonprofit and fundraising software platform, designed to cater to the needs of small to medium-sized nonprofits. The peer to peer platform comes with simplicity in its creation of donation forms, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for both nonprofits and their supporters. Plus, it's a great tool for capturing donor data to help with the retention and stewardship of supporters. 

Price

‍$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, and up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees

Key features

Testimonial:

"Donorbox stands out as an exceptionally intuitive platform, ideal for nonprofits of any scale. Its cutting-edge technology facilitates swift and efficient checkouts for potential donors, thereby boosting conversion rates. Offering a diverse array of tools—from forms and events to peer-to-peer interactions and automated emails—it caters to various nonprofit needs.” — Morgan G. 

5. Funraise: Best for customization

Funraise offers nonprofits a versatile toolkit. From intuitive donor management to seamless peer to peer campaign optimization, Funraise simplifies complex tasks. The platform's analytics and reporting tools provide actionable insights, empowering nonprofits to make informed decisions and foster lasting supporter relationships.

Price

‍Funraise offers a limited free plan — for access to other peer to peer tools, a custom quote is required. Donors can cover platform or transaction fees.

Best features:

Testimonial:

“The Funraise platform allows us to collect donations in a way that smoothly integrates with both our website and our CRM (Salesforce). It also includes many other features such as event ticketing and peer-to-peer campaigns.”  — Emily S. 

6. MightyCause: Best for integrating with Eventbrite 

MightyCause offers user-friendly peer to peer campaign creation tools and social integration features. Plus, its broad reach, especially when paired with Eventbrite, and accessibility make it an ideal choice for nonprofits seeking to engage a diverse audience and drive impactful fundraising campaigns.

Price

‍$79-$119/month plus up to 2.2% and $0.29 in processing fees

Best features:

Testimonial:

“Overall, we still keep using MightyCause, because it is the best option for peer-to-peer fundraising.”  — Rebekah W. 

7. Classy: Best for reporting and analytics

Nonprofits using Classy gain access to a range of features, including personalized peer to peer campaign pages, social sharing tools, and real-time analytics. The platform's sleek interface and intuitive design enhance the overall donor and fundraiser experience, making it an excellent choice for organizations aiming to modernize their fundraising efforts.

Price

‍Custom pricing plus 2.5% + $0.30 in processing fees

Best features:

Testimonial:

“Classy helps us run campaigns that raise funds for our organization! We set up various campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraising or recurring giving and attract, manage and cultivate donors with the help of Classy's tools. It is SO easy to create and report on donor activity!” — Lauren A. 

8. Bonfire: Best for seeing merchandise 

Bonfire offers a unique twist to peer-to-peer fundraising by focusing on customizable merchandise fundraising campaigns — mainly t-shirt fundraisers. Nonprofits can create and sell custom apparel to support their causes. With an emphasis on community engagement and creative expression, Bonfire provides a peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits to leverage the power of branded merchandise in their peer-to-peer fundraising endeavors.

Price

$0 platform fee, up to 8% processing fees

Best features:

Testimonial:

“Creating an easy-to-use site that I can sell my products on. So far on other platforms I've tried, they have information overload. I feel Bonfire simplifies it to make it usable for everyone.” — Gianna O. 

How The Sashbear Foundation peer-to-peer campaign avoided more than $10k in fees with Zeffy

The Sashbear Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to delivering educational webinar series, and skills programs across Canada. 

To help bring in donations and streamline their event, the 2023 Sashbear Walk, the organization used Zeffy as their peer to peer fundraising platform.

In total, this nonprofit brought in a whopping $151k. Plus, they saved over $10k in fees by using Zeffy — the only 100% fee-free peer-to-peer fundraising platform.

Which peer-to-peer fundraising platform should you use?

In the world of nonprofits, picking the right peer-to-peer fundraising platform is crucial. But every P2P platform is different when it comes to price, features, and who it's best suited for. 

Out of all these peer to peer fundraising platforms, Zeffy stands out as the best free peer-to-peer fundraising platform. Innovative, easy for users, and packed with a suite of engaging features, Zeffy does more than just regular peer-to-peer fundraising. From managing donors and keeping track of fundraising campaigns to encouraging giving through gamification tools, Zeffy does it all.  

And the best part? It’s completely free.

Frequently Asked Questions: Peer to Peer Fundraising Software

A peer-to-peer (P2P) fundraising platform allows individuals to raise money for a cause by creating their own personal fundraising pages. Fundraisers typically set a goal and share their page with their network of family, friends, and followers.
The platform enables these personal fundraisers to track progress and collect donations, often for a specific event or cause. This decentralized approach helps organizations leverage the support and reach of their communities.

Peer-to-peer fundraising (P2P) is a method where individuals raise funds for a nonprofit or cause by reaching out to their personal networks.
Supporters create their own fundraising pages within a larger campaign, set personal goals, and encourage their connections to donate. It allows nonprofits to expand their donor base and increase contributions by empowering people to fundraise on their behalf.

P2P fundraising allows nonprofits to:

  • Set up personalized fundraising pages for supporters to tap into their networks
  • Host events with a peer to peer fundraising component
  • Strengthen donor relationships
  • Engage supporters they may not have reached otherwise
  • Host capital campaigns with a peer to peer element
  • Segment donor data for advocacy campaigns to continue relationships
  • Manage individual fundraising pages to align with branded donation pages
  • Create campaigns and share them on any popular social media platform

    • Zeffy is the best 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. From peer-to-peer fundraising to crowdfunding, donation pages, recurring giving, memberships, auctions, raffles, and events Zeffy can offer you the features you need to provide a smooth donor experience and raise more.

    Zeffy is 100% free, meaning no credit cards fees, platform fees, or anything that may surprise you as you scale your operations. We give you unlimited fundraising forms, contacts, customer support, and features without ever prompting a paid upgrade so you can see more money go directly to your cause.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Written by
    François de Kerret

    Nonprofit guides
    Peer-to-Peer fundraising: The Definitive guide (2025)

    Learn everything you need to know about Peer-to-peer fundraising: what is it, benefits, successful strategies, and top platforms for nonprofits.

