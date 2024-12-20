8 Best Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Platforms (free + paid)

A powerful fundraising strategy and a great way to engage supporters, peer-to-peer fundraising software can help strengthen community ties, spread awareness about the cause, and ultimately raise more money for your mission.
In 2022, America’s top 30 peer-to-peer fundraising programs raised $1.05 billion.
In this blog, we’ll cover the best peer-to-peer fundraising software and their features — plus what they cost — so you can choose the best solution for your organization and make the most of this fundraising campaign.
If you’re looking for a fresh way to boost your fundraising efforts, peer-to-peer fundraising software is a powerful tool that can help you unlock your campaign’s full potential. Here’s why it’s become a favorite for so many nonprofits and causes:
When it comes to choosing the right P2P platform to run your peer-to-peer fundraisers, there are a few features worth considering.
While there are some completely free peer-to-peer fundraising software like Zeffy, lots of solutions charge fees like:
One of the most important components of successful P2P fundraising is the ability to easily create individual and team peer to peer fundraising pages. Because P2P relies on supporters reaching out to a personal connection — like family members — to raise money, the process of creating a personal peer to peer fundraising page should be simple and easy.
This might include:
One of the best ways to keep fundraisers motivated and engaged in a peer-to-peer fundraiser is by offering some friendly competition.
Some of the best peer to peer fundraising software include:
When creating their own peer-to-peer fundraising pages — whether personal or team pages — peer-to-peer participants should be able to customize their campaign page with:
In order to make donating as easy as possible, your online fundraising platform, and every donation page, should accept:
Great peer-to-peer initiatives require meaningful and prompt communications — whether you're communicating with dedicated supporters or new donors. Be sure your chosen peer to peer fundraising software includes:
Zeffy—the only free peer-to-peer fundraising platform for nonprofits—empowers changemakers to make the most impact possible. With free, unlimited customer support, a full suite of fundraising tools like peer to peer fundraising, donor management, and even raffle and e-commerce capabilities, few fundraising platforms compare.
While every other donation platform takes fees away from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to your nonprofit. That means you can raise money and run successful campaigns all for free.
Here’s how it works: When someone makes a donation on your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time and that's okay. Enough donors, though, leave a contribution that covers overhead and fees, so nonprofits never pay a cent.
In short: Nonprofits never have to worry about paying for a feature or transaction with Zeffy—ever.
“Zeffy is a free platform where 100% of the donors' funds stay with the charity. As a small charity, that means a lot to us and it was the reason we decided to give it a try. It's easy for donors to use, fairly simple to set it up, and offers various options including peer-to-peer and ticketing.”
DonorDrive, a peer-to-peer fundraising platform crafted exclusively for nonprofits, provides a suite of features. This includes personalized campaign pages, tools for easy social sharing, and live analytics. Tailored for charitable use, DonorDrive equips nonprofits with a wealth of tools and resources to enhance their peer-to-peer initiatives.
Custom quote required
“While we at first wondered if it made sense to bring on a true peer-to-peer platform for our fundraising efforts, learning how DonorDrive is so much more than that and the cost being truly competitive and huge bang for your buck, I am so grateful we brought them on and only wish we had done it sooner.”— Heather H.
OneCause is the perfect peer-to-peer fundraising software solution for running events, offering a comprehensive suite of tools from managing registrations to conducting successful auctions. When it comes to P2P campaign management and peer to peer events, the software is mobile-friendly and offers a wide variety of tools.
Custom quote required for the peer to peer solution
“OneCause allows us to seamlessly run our largest fundraising event of the year through the team-supported peer-2-peer solution. This package also allows our supporters to create their own fundraising events with support from us to make the website for transactions and tracking of registrations.” — Ryan L.
Donorbox stands out as an accessible and user-friendly nonprofit and fundraising software platform, designed to cater to the needs of small to medium-sized nonprofits. The peer to peer platform comes with simplicity in its creation of donation forms, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for both nonprofits and their supporters. Plus, it's a great tool for capturing donor data to help with the retention and stewardship of supporters.
$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, and up to 2.2% + $0.49 in processing fees
"Donorbox stands out as an exceptionally intuitive platform, ideal for nonprofits of any scale. Its cutting-edge technology facilitates swift and efficient checkouts for potential donors, thereby boosting conversion rates. Offering a diverse array of tools—from forms and events to peer-to-peer interactions and automated emails—it caters to various nonprofit needs.” — Morgan G.
Funraise offers nonprofits a versatile toolkit. From intuitive donor management to seamless peer to peer campaign optimization, Funraise simplifies complex tasks. The platform's analytics and reporting tools provide actionable insights, empowering nonprofits to make informed decisions and foster lasting supporter relationships.
Funraise offers a limited free plan — for access to other peer to peer tools, a custom quote is required. Donors can cover platform or transaction fees.
“The Funraise platform allows us to collect donations in a way that smoothly integrates with both our website and our CRM (Salesforce). It also includes many other features such as event ticketing and peer-to-peer campaigns.” — Emily S.
MightyCause offers user-friendly peer to peer campaign creation tools and social integration features. Plus, its broad reach, especially when paired with Eventbrite, and accessibility make it an ideal choice for nonprofits seeking to engage a diverse audience and drive impactful fundraising campaigns.
$79-$119/month plus up to 2.2% and $0.29 in processing fees
“Overall, we still keep using MightyCause, because it is the best option for peer-to-peer fundraising.” — Rebekah W.
Nonprofits using Classy gain access to a range of features, including personalized peer to peer campaign pages, social sharing tools, and real-time analytics. The platform's sleek interface and intuitive design enhance the overall donor and fundraiser experience, making it an excellent choice for organizations aiming to modernize their fundraising efforts.
Custom pricing plus 2.5% + $0.30 in processing fees
“Classy helps us run campaigns that raise funds for our organization! We set up various campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraising or recurring giving and attract, manage and cultivate donors with the help of Classy's tools. It is SO easy to create and report on donor activity!” — Lauren A.
Bonfire offers a unique twist to peer-to-peer fundraising by focusing on customizable merchandise fundraising campaigns — mainly t-shirt fundraisers. Nonprofits can create and sell custom apparel to support their causes. With an emphasis on community engagement and creative expression, Bonfire provides a peer to peer fundraising platform for nonprofits to leverage the power of branded merchandise in their peer-to-peer fundraising endeavors.
$0 platform fee, up to 8% processing fees
“Creating an easy-to-use site that I can sell my products on. So far on other platforms I've tried, they have information overload. I feel Bonfire simplifies it to make it usable for everyone.” — Gianna O.
The Sashbear Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to delivering educational webinar series, and skills programs across Canada.
To help bring in donations and streamline their event, the 2023 Sashbear Walk, the organization used Zeffy as their peer to peer fundraising platform.
In total, this nonprofit brought in a whopping $151k. Plus, they saved over $10k in fees by using Zeffy — the only 100% fee-free peer-to-peer fundraising platform.
In the world of nonprofits, picking the right peer-to-peer fundraising platform is crucial. But every P2P platform is different when it comes to price, features, and who it's best suited for.
Out of all these peer to peer fundraising platforms, Zeffy stands out as the best free peer-to-peer fundraising platform. Innovative, easy for users, and packed with a suite of engaging features, Zeffy does more than just regular peer-to-peer fundraising. From managing donors and keeping track of fundraising campaigns to encouraging giving through gamification tools, Zeffy does it all.
And the best part? It’s completely free.
Learn everything you need to know about Peer-to-peer fundraising: what is it, benefits, successful strategies, and top platforms for nonprofits.