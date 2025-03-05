Webinar - 5 Giving Trends Every Nonprofit Should Know to Raise More in 2025

Stepping into the next stage of fundraising success

It’s an exciting time to be a nonprofit in 2025, with so much fundraising potential opened up by new avenues of interaction, connection, and community-building at the forefront. Yet, many nonprofits still struggle to create a seamless, donor-friendly experience that maximizes contributions.

As technology and donor behavior evolve, organizations that take the time to learn about and adapt to these shifts can unlock greater giving potential. Knowing which giving trends will shape 2025 is one thing; applying them to your unique organization is another.

Our latest webinar helps you do both. We’ll explore five major giving trends every nonprofit should know and offer actionable tips for incorporating them into your fundraising approach

With so much good learning in the full-length webinar, we pulled together some of our favorite clips below to give you a glimpse into each trend we cover.

The 5 trends shaping nonprofit giving

Go from mobile optimization to mobile friendly

Zeffy’s data shows that 70% of donations now come from mobile devices. This is an opportunity for nonprofits to ensure the donation experience on any device is universally seamless so no money is left on the table.

Fewer clicks mean more completed donations and a stronger likelihood that donors will return to give again.

Digital wallets & frictionless giving are on the rise

More donors are choosing the convenience of Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal over manually entering their card details. We’ll show you how adding digital wallets (and choosing a tech partner with fast checkout) can increase conversions and reduce abandoned donations.

Why recurring giving is the future of fundraising

Between 2018 and 2022, the average nonprofit saw a 127% increase in recurring donors. That’s a game-changer for sustainable fundraising.

Understanding the psychology behind monthly giving can help nonprofits encourage donors to commit long-term by showcasing real impact.

How data-driven storytelling boosts donations by 4X

Donors want to know their money is making a difference, but vague statements won’t do you any favors. This is a moment to revisit ways to frame your mission with precise, quantified impact data (e.g., “$1 provides two people with safe water for a year”) and inspire generosity.

Numbers and visuals can help your nonprofit stay at the top of your mind and encourage donors to give more often.

AI & personalization: The secret to engaging more donors

AI is here to stay, and 80% of nonprofits believe it could transform their work. It’s all about knowing where and how to make AI work for you while you maintain your authenticity.

Tools like ChatGPT are helping nonprofits craft donor-centric messaging, refine donation requests, and maintain brand consistency without sacrificing the human touch.

About your host

This webinar is an interactive conversation led by Tanya Cripotos, Customer Success Manager at Zeffy. Tanya is part of the community at Zeffy, aimed to help nonprofits thrive with free resources and pro tips to master our 100% free fundraising platform.

