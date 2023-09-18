How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Webinar: Kickstarting your fall fundraising.
Webinars

Webinar: Kickstarting your fall fundraising.

September 18, 2023

In this webinar, Zeffy’s Customer Success team shares a few tips and tricks on using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to get the most out of your nonprofit’s fall fundraising campaign.

We’ve broken down the webinar into sections for you, or you can watch the whole thing—we definitely think it’s worth a watch! Gaspard goes over why fall is such an important fundraising season, a few fall fundraising ideas and examples, advanced settings on Zeffy’s fundraising platform (early bird ticketing, multi-date, etc.), types of forms and when to use them, CRM tips for engaging and retaining donors (emailing, thank you letters, etc.), and Gaspard talks briefly about Zeffy’s free Tap-to-Pay app.

Why should your nonprofit plan a fall fundraising campaign?

  1. Most of us are back at home after our summer.
  2. It’s a good way for old and team members, volunteers, and donors to catch up and get to know each other.
  3. A great time to recruit new volunteers because of events like GivingTuesday.

Watch the full webinar:

A few fall fundraising ideas:

Gaspard goes over a few fall fundraising campaign ideas—such as a Halloween movie night, a Zombie run, and GivingTuesday.

For more ideas, head over to: You’ll FALL for these 8 fundraising ideas for nonprofits or 35 Fall Festival Ideas for School Fundraising Events

In this section you’ll learn about:

A short crash course on how Zeffy makes money:

Zeffy is funded through voluntary contributions. When donors give using the Zeffy platform they can choose to give an additional contribution. Not every donor gives every time and that's okay. Collectively, we make it work.

ChatGPT can help you plan your fall fundraising campaign.

Learn how to set up a peer-to-peer fall fundraising campaign on Zeffy.

To learn even more about successful peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, watch our webinar: Hosting a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign on Zeffy.

Get to know Zeffy’s advanced features that are, like everything on Zeffy’s fundraising platform, 100% free.

The types of fundraising and event forms Zeffy offers.

Zeffy can help you set up a ticketing form.

Donation forms for collecting online donations on your website.

Customizable peer-to-peer forms.

Raffle and lottery ticket sale forms and tickets.

We’ve also working on a series of articles that deep dive into the raffle and lottery rules and regulations in every province in Canada and every state in the USA. (It’s a work in progress! If you’re province or state isn’t there, let us know and we will get to work!)

Zeffy can help your nonprofit set up an e-store.

You can sell memberships using Zeffy’s free platform.

Written by
David Purkis

