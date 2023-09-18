Webinar: Kickstarting your fall fundraising.

In this webinar, Zeffy’s Customer Success team shares a few tips and tricks on using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to get the most out of your nonprofit’s fall fundraising campaign.
We’ve broken down the webinar into sections for you, or you can watch the whole thing—we definitely think it’s worth a watch! Gaspard goes over why fall is such an important fundraising season, a few fall fundraising ideas and examples, advanced settings on Zeffy’s fundraising platform (early bird ticketing, multi-date, etc.), types of forms and when to use them, CRM tips for engaging and retaining donors (emailing, thank you letters, etc.), and Gaspard talks briefly about Zeffy’s free Tap-to-Pay app.
Gaspard goes over a few fall fundraising campaign ideas—such as a Halloween movie night, a Zombie run, and GivingTuesday.
In this section you’ll learn about:
Zeffy is funded through voluntary contributions. When donors give using the Zeffy platform they can choose to give an additional contribution. Not every donor gives every time and that's okay. Collectively, we make it work.
Zeffy can help you set up a ticketing form.
Donation forms for collecting online donations on your website.
Customizable peer-to-peer forms.
Raffle and lottery ticket sale forms and tickets.
We’ve also working on a series of articles that deep dive into the raffle and lottery rules and regulations in every province in Canada and every state in the USA. (It’s a work in progress! If you’re province or state isn’t there, let us know and we will get to work!)
Zeffy can help your nonprofit set up an e-store.
