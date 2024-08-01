You’ll FALL for These 24 Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits

Embracing the Season of Fall Fundraising Ideas

The days are getting shorter, the air is more relaxed, and school is in full swing. That can only mean that fall is officially here.

The fall season can be busy, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to generate new fundraising ideas for your nonprofit. New doesn’t mean complicated, and some simple event ideas might be just the spark that ignites year-end giving at your nonprofit organization.

So, we’ve devised a few nonprofit fall fundraiser ideas and even rated them by minimum, medium, and maximum effort. Regardless of how packed your calendar or staffed you are, there’s a fun way to raise funds in these highly generous months.

If you want to engage students specifically, check out our articles on fall festival ideas for schools!

‍

Why Should You Host Fall Fundraising Events?

A fall fundraiser is a great way to kick off the largest season of giving for nonprofits. Between Giving Tuesday in November and year-end generosity rising through December, it’s a great time to engage your current donors and establish new relationships with those curious about your cause.

The numbers speak for themselves. Americans gave $3.1 billion to charities on Giving Tuesday 2023 when the world unites to do good. Studies found that one-quarter of all nonprofit revenue 2023 was raised in December.

Autumn is a season known for comfort, soaking in time together, and generosity. Nonprofits can harness these seasonal emotions and attract donors who will may come back again to give during holiday fundraisers.

‍

What makes fall fundraisers stand out?

Seasonal appeal: Cooler weather and a festive atmosphere can attract more participants and create a memorable experience.

Community engagement: Fall festival events provide an opportunity to unite the community, fostering stronger relationships and a sense of unity for local causes.

Holiday giving: As the holiday season approaches, people tap into a giving spirit, making them more likely to donate and support.

Year-end donations: Many individuals and businesses make charitable donations at the end of the year for tax purposes, which can lead to more significant contributions.

Visibility and awareness: Hosting events in the fall, when people are more social and active, can increase visibility and raise awareness about your mission and goals.

Fundraising momentum: Successful fall events can create momentum into the new year, helping kickstart future fundraising efforts and campaigns.

Creative themes: We can’t forget to mention all the amazing theme ideas that come with fall, helping you take a fundraiser to the next level and tap into creativity.

Community interaction: Local businesses can elevate your in-person event or online fundraising campaign while gaining meaningful connections.

‍

‍

‍

Explore the 24 Best Fall Fundraiser Ideas

Below is a full list of fall fundraising ideas to get your creative sparks flying. These ideas can be customized and personalized based on the ideal donor segments you’re trying to reach.

It’s always a good idea to set some goals ahead so you can have guidance around which ideas align with your vision, time, and resources.

‍

‍

1. Raise awareness with a volunteer day

Volunteering is a great way to kickstart relationship building and doesn’t require much effort. Invite curious supporters to come to learn about your cause during a volunteer day event where you can have them help with a variety of tasks as they get to know one another.

After the event, you can automate an email series to keep volunteers involved and share upcoming events throughout the season.

‍

2. Put on a costume swap event to raise money for your nonprofit

A costume swap will surely attract attention from your donors. Use Zeffy’s online ticket sales software to organize a costume swap event where people can bring their gently used costumes and exchange them for another.

You can collect entry fees or, to get a little more creative, charge a fee per costume taken home. This is a great way to promote sustainability while helping families save money on costumes.

‍

3. Fall-themed bake sale

Turning your booth into a bake sale featuring fall-inspired treats like pumpkin spice cookies, apple pies, or caramel apples will be a real treat! You can even ask visitors if they’d prefer a trick or a treat and, if they say trick, have a juggler or acrobat on hand!

‍

4. Bonfire event

The fall bonfire is a great way to tap into games and s’mores that unite people. Seek donations from local businesses and collaborate with firefighters for safety if you need a helping hand.

You can charge admission fees and recruit volunteers to lead storytelling circles and help people bond. Take a spooky twist with a scary story contest.

You can also inform attendees about your fundraising activities for the season and highlight the importance of online donations to your organization by adding a QR code to your donation page that people can scan.

‍

‍

5. Candy bar fundraiser

Consider selling candy bars to raise funds for your cause, leveraging the appeal of sweet treats as an easy way to get involved. It's especially effective in the fall due to increased social activities and events, making it easy to reach a broad audience.

You might even add custom branding to the candy bars or attach some swag that also serves as a way to promote your year-end fundraiser.

‍

6. Pie eating contest

A pie-eating contest is lighthearted and fun. Participants compete to gobble mini pies, simultaneously drawing in spectators and donations as you charge for entry. Teaming up with a local restaurant is never a bad idea, either.

This perfect fall fundraising idea plays into the season's harvest themes and love for festive, fun-filled activities, attracting community members of all ages. Try out a pie-baking contest instead to make this idea a little less messy while still raising money and getting your community involved.

‍

‍

7. Fantasy football league

A fantasy football fundraiser taps into the excitement of the football season, engaging participants who enjoy creating and managing their fantasy teams. Fall is the start of the football season, drawing in fans eager to combine their passion for the sport with supporting a cause.

Charge a small fee for anyone who wants to enter and allow participants to manage and create their teams throughout the season, offering a celebration for the winner at the end.

‍

8. Fall movie night

Host a movie night fundraiser by screening a popular film and charging admission to support your cause. Maybe you choose something fall-themed or air a documentary related to an upcoming initiative your organization feels passionate about to spread awareness.

A movie night is ideal for fall as cooler evenings create a perfect setting for cozy outdoor or indoor gatherings, attracting families and friends looking for seasonal entertainment.

‍

9. Decorate your porch fundraiser

A "decorate your porch" fundraiser invites your community members to showcase their best fall-themed decorations, creating a festive atmosphere while raising funds. You don’t have to do much aside from setting the rules, choosing some judges, and letting the fun begin.

It’s perfect for the season’s focus on home decor and outdoor gatherings, encouraging community involvement and creativity.

‍

10. Apple bobbing challenge

This one’s a real classic. To organize an apple-bobbing competition, you only need a few big buckets full of water and apples. When fair-goers walk by, they’ll compete to retrieve apples using only their mouths. Remember to offer prizes for the fastest or highest number of apples retrieved at the end of the day.

‍

11. Put your volunteers to work with a leaf-raking fall fundraiser

You read that right, a yard raking service. But don’t worry! It doesn’t take as much effort as you might think. All you have to do is round up some volunteers and prepare to rake in the donations! With a leaf-raking fundraiser, your nonprofit can raise funds while making a difference in the community.

For the donation cost, your leaf-raking volunteers will get to work raking leaves for donors. How will you keep track of it all? Zeffy’s event fundraising software and ticket sales (with one-time scannable tickets) will make it a breeze!

12. A pet costume contest

Host a pet costume contest in a park, a community center, a school gym, a church, or anywhere. You only need a cat (or dog) walk, some human and pet snacks, and as many Halloween-ready animals as possible.

All your donors must do is dress up their pets in creative fall or Halloween-themed outfits, donate an entry fee (or purchase a scannable ticket), and show up. All you’ll have to do is find a venue, delegate some snack making to a food truck or some volunteers, invite the community (this part will be easy—who wouldn’t want to watch a parade of costumed pets), and award a few prizes.

You could offer prizes for different categories, such as "Best Costume," "Most Creative," or "Funniest.” You can even set it all up using Zeffy’s 100% free event management software.

‍

‍

13. Fortune-telling booth

To set up a fortune-telling booth at a fall festival or community event, dress up as a fortune teller and offer tarot card readings, palm readings, or other mystical experiences. Sell tickets for each reading, and communicate that it is for a good cause and entertainment only. (Unless you know a real fortune teller)

‍

14. Pumpkin carving contest

Host a pumpkin carving contest where participants attempt to carve the best, scariest, or funniest pumpkin. The entry fee (donation) should include everything they need: a pumpkin, cutting tools, frightening music, and a few candies for much-needed energy boosts.

Be sure to display the carved pumpkins and invite the community to vote for their favorites.

‍

‍

‍



15. Trivia night fundraiser

Hosting a fall-themed trivia night at a local pub or community center is a great way to combine a social event with a fun fundraiser. Find a venue (Most pubs will be eager to offer up the space if you promise to fill it on a slower night.), prepare your questions, write your rules, and make it happen!

Participants can register ahead of time through Zeffy’s ticketing platform, or you can ask for donations at the door. Remember to offer a few prizes to keep things interesting. (The bar might even through in a few rounds!)

‍

‍



16. Chili cook-off

A chili cook-off fundraiser is a cool way to invite participants to showcase their creative and family-oriented recipes. Attendees donate to taste and vote for their favorites. It's great for fall because the more relaxed weather pairs perfectly with hearty, warm chili, making it a popular and enjoyable community event.

‍

‍

17. A good old-fashioned tailgate

Why just support your favorite team when you can support your favorite cause? Host a tailgating fundraiser at your next local sporting event. Set up your volunteers with food and drinks to sell to attendees, get volunteers to dress up in their favorite team’s colors, and maybe even host a few additional events from the fall fundraising ideas list here.

‍

‍

18. Touch football tournament

A touch football tournament is a great way to get donors, volunteers, and the community to come and play for your nonprofit. Set it up like a classic peer-to-peer campaign and have participants pay an entry fee to create their team and personal fundraising pages. Then, invite teams to raise funds leading up to the tournament.

‍

‍

19. Autumn paint and sip night

Host a fall paint-and-drink night fundraiser for a unique experience where participants paint while enjoying drinks or mocktails. Choose a formal setup with wine tastings, paint lessons, or a casual, free painting under the stars.

You can get creative with the level of painting that your community feels comfortable with, or consider breaking the event out into levels to appeal to everyone from small children to those looking to just gather for the vibes.

‍

20. Candle-making workshop

‍

One of the best things about fall is coming in from the cold and curling up on the couch with a warm drink, your favorite blanket, and a candle to top off the ambiance. So, why host a candle-making fundraising event so your donors can create their fall-scented candles?

For the cost of a ticket, donors will get all the supplies they need to make their soy wax candle and enjoy a night of mixing pumpkin spice, caramel apple, and so many more fall fragrances for their homes—all while contributing to your cause!

‍

‍

21. Host a zombie fun run, a peer-to-peer fundraising event

A zombie fun run to raise funds for a good cause is one of those things. Think of it as a family fun run with a Halloween twist.

Participants sign up, create their peer-to-peer fundraising page using Zeffy, raise money by getting businesses to sponsor them or ask for donations, dress up, and run, limp, crawl, drag, or do whatever their zombie does across the finish line. You can even mix things up with a costume contest!

‍

22. Harvest dinner

A fall food-based fundraiser leverages the season's festive atmosphere and love for comfort foods to attract and encourage participants. You can provide an enjoyable way for the community to support your cause while fostering a sense of togetherness.

Hosting dinners at local restaurants is an excellent fundraiser, especially during a festive season when people want to be cozy and have their minds on Thanksgiving dinner. Offer beer samples or live music, sell tickets for seating, and secure sponsorships by featuring your brand on event apparel, donation sites, and registration pages.

‍

‍23. Attract donors with a haunted house or graveyard

There’s nothing new here. But when an idea works, it works. To create your spooky haunted house experience, set up some creepy decorations, design themed rooms, hire actors to scare, and get creative with your donations.

Sure, sell tickets, but don’t be afraid to charge people extra if they forget to scream or award prizes to the ones who scream the most.

‍

24. Oktoberfest

Bratwurst, pretzels, and beer…oh my! Host a German beer festival fundraiser to turn a classic autumn event into a chance to raise funds for your cause. Partner with local pubs to provide food for your guests and keep things interesting with a fall-themed silent auction.

‍

‍

‍

‍

Creative Fall Fundraising Ideas FAQs

‍

What is the meaning of fall fundraising? Fall fundraising refers to any efforts and events organizations host during autumn to raise funds. Usually, these fundraisers come with seasonal themes and activities to attract participants and donors.

Fall fundraising can include school fundraisers or annual events that occur in the fall when generosity is high.

‍

What is the best month to fundraise? The best month to fundraise depends on various factors, including your organization's goals and the season's relevance. Generally, November starts a season of donation activity with Giving Tuesday and ends in December due to end-of-year giving and holiday generosity.

The best month also aligns with specific events or fall season themes relevant to your cause.

6 tips for your holiday fundraising campaign

‍

Which fundraiser makes the most money? The fundraiser that makes the most money varies depending on the type of event and target audience. Fundraising events like galas, significant auctions, or large-scale community events can raise money, especially during the fall season.

The key is to choose an event that aligns well with your donor base and offers substantial engagement opportunities so that the impact is felt way beyond a single gift.

Learn how to get donations using 10 effective tips for fundraisers.

‍

What is the cheapest fundraiser? The cheapest fundraiser requires minimal upfront costs and a large turnout. You might leverage existing resources and free software. By focusing on creative, low-cost strategies, you can maximize funds raised while minimizing financial investment.

Start using Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to save money on every campaign.

‍

What fundraising software is best to bring fall fundraising ideas to life? The best fundraising software will give organizations the features they need to attract, engage, and retain donors while producing creative campaigns for fall and beyond. Zeffy helps save money on transaction and platform fees while offering nonprofits everything they need to make a big impression during the busiest giving season. Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform makes it easy to: Sell and manage tickets to fall events Make giving easy with customizable forms for every fall campaign Host a peer-to-peer campaign within the community Invite donors to bid on auction items Accept payments in person at festivals and get-togethers with an iPhone Open an online store to sell fall-themed merchandise Customize membership programs that last all year Host a raffle to level up a fall fundraiser Manage and engage donors through the new year Learn more about the top fundraising software for nonprofits.

‍