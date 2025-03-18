Zeffy saved AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc. They used that time to raise more money for middle school STEM education.

AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc.'s Mission

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) was founded in 1881 to gather women who had achieved a degree despite the formidable barriers to education at the time. These women wanted to create opportunities both to use their own education and to support women hoping to enter university. The earliest meetings had only 15 members, but today the organization has 1,000 branches and 800 college and university partners across the United States. AAUW has a large presence with a network of 170,000 members and supporters Nationwide. AAUW mission advances equity for women and girls through research, advocacy and education.

AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc. runs programming at Florida Atlantic University and Stetson University to promote young women’s interest in STEM majors and careers in Florida.

Background

Every year, AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation, Inc. hosts two Tech Trek camps, where dozens of 7th grade girls learn about something they care about in math or science. That means hosting classes in everything from marine biology to civil engineering.

Science and math teachers nominate students to the program, and only five from each participating school are selected. These girls get to experience college for a week, living in dorms, eating at student meal halls, and spending their days in university classrooms and labs. They get to pick their courses and workshops, just like undergrad students, and spend class time engaging deeply with their topic. Some build wearable tech while others practice mapping the ocean floor or learn how to create weather predictions. They’re also immersed in college life, getting an idea of what life could be like pursuing their interests with other girls who are equally interested in learning.

The Tech Trek camps give middle school girls a vision for what their lives could look like in college, but the organizers’ vision does not end with a degree. Each of the courses also introduces the students to what careers in these fields could involve. Marine biologists, meteorologists, civil engineers, and other women working in STEM fields share their stories with the students over a closing dinner.

Best of all, students are only responsible for a $50 registration fee. The rest of the costs to put on the program are covered, ensuring that girls from all walks of life can learn about, imagine, and take steps toward futures that they love.