Zeffy Makes Fundraising Simple and Affordable For Allegiance Color Guard.

Allegiance Color Guard's Mission

Allegiance Color Guard is on a unique mission to build children’s character, confidence, and self-esteem through the vibrant art of Color Guard– sometimes also known as flag corps, or flag spinning. This performing arts non-profit gives young people the opportunity to learn, perform, and compete in the Color Guard.

“Our mission is to provide life-enhancing educational and performance experiences for young people.” Kirsten Miller, Executive Director

Background

Dating back to 2010, Allegiance Color Guard of Dundee, Illinois offers children and young adults living in the Chicagoland area and beyond, the opportunity to participate in Color Guard, a unique and vibrant marching pageantry art form. Three levels of performance and educational programs are offered to young people ages 9-23. Our two competitive groups and one performance based group fosters lifelong friendships, builds confidence and promotes teamwork.