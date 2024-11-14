How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
All other stories
November 14, 2024
|
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Zeffy Makes Fundraising Simple and Affordable For Allegiance Color Guard.

Amount raised
$108,504
Amount Saved
$5,425
Written by
Kate Romain
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Allegiance Color Guard's Mission

Allegiance Color Guard is on a unique mission to build children’s character, confidence, and self-esteem through the vibrant art of Color Guard– sometimes also known as flag corps, or flag spinning. This performing arts non-profit gives young people the opportunity to learn, perform, and compete in the Color Guard. 

“Our mission is to provide life-enhancing educational and performance experiences for young people.”  Kirsten Miller, Executive Director

Background 

Dating back to 2010, Allegiance Color Guard of Dundee, Illinois offers children and young adults living in the Chicagoland area and beyond, the opportunity to participate in Color Guard, a unique and vibrant marching pageantry art form. Three levels of performance and educational programs are offered to young people ages 9-23. Our two competitive groups and one performance based group fosters lifelong friendships, builds confidence and promotes teamwork. 

$5,425
saved with Zeffy
One required floor covering for competitive productions.

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Before making the switch to Zeffy, Allegiance struggled with the astronomical fees associated with most fundraising platforms. To make matters worse, these systems were overly complex and inaccessible to anyone without a technical background. Allegiance Color Guard’s Executive director Kirsten was disappointed with the lack of support offered to nonprofits, especially given the high prices. 

“The platforms we used didn’t talk to each other seamlessly and were not easy for non-technical volunteers to utilize.” Kirsten Miller, Executive Director 

Allegiance Color Guard was spending $5,425 a year on fundraising software. This was frustrating for Kirsten, who wanted to put this money to better use on the organization's members. Performing and competing can be costly, and $5,000 is the approximate cost of travel and accommodation for World Championship Week, the biggest and final competition of the season. To keep their organization sustainable, the Allegiance Color Guard reluctantly raised their membership fees.

The 100% free solution

Kirsten learned about Zeffy through research into more affordable, accessible fundraising alternatives. She was intrigued by the breadth of features Zeffy offers, including, but not limited to, reporting, email, and e-ticketing. These features were perfect for a nonprofit like Allegiance Color Guard, which comes with complex financial and fundraising needs. Not to mention, Zeffy is 100% free. 

“We found out about this amazing platform to facilitate, manage, and organize our growing financial and fundraising needs. Zeffy quickly rose to the top of our short-list of vendors which checked all our boxes.” Kirsten Miller, Executive Director

In 2023, Allegiance made the switch to Zeffy, right at the time membership fees were due. Kirsten was curious to see how the members and team would take to the new system, and she was excited to find that Zeffy received rave reviews from members and administrative volunteers alike. Soon, Allegiance Color Guard had expanded to use Zeffy for all transactional touchpoints. By May 2024, Allegiance had moved all fundraising operations to the platform.

Features used

Donations

Make giving easy with customizable forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Get started

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Help your community fundraise for you.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Get started

Ticketing

Sell and manage tickets to your events.

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Get started

eCommerce

Open an online store for your nonprofit.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Get started

Raffles & Lotteries

Host a raffle at your next event.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Get started

Auction

Gather and monitor bids for your items, no fees attached.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Get started

Memberships

Turn your supporters into members

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Get started

Donor management

Manage and engage your donors.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donEngage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.ors to bid on items.

Get started

Results

Since switching to Zeffy, Allegiance Colour Guard has saved over $5,425 in fees–money that’s far better spent on members than on fundraising software. For example, $5000 is the equivalent cost of one required floor covering for competitive productions. Even better, Zeffy has simplified fundraising, to make it more efficient. 

“Zeffy has launched our organization's financial efforts into the 21st century, saving us thousands in fees…the full breadth of functionality has saved not only money - but precious time ... and more than a few gray hairs.” Kirsten Miller, Executive Director
Make a donation to support Allegiance Color Guard

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.