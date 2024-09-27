A-WING lost $42,000 to fees before finding free fundraising with Zeffy.

Aviation Women Inspiring the Next Generation (A-WING)'s Mission

The aviation industry has a gender equity problem, and Aviation Women Inspiring the Next Generation (A-WING) is trying to do something about it. The organization promotes gender equality, encouraging young women to pursue careers in aviation, in any corner of the industry, while promoting fair pay and providing career resources.

It’s estimated that fewer than 10% of all jobs in the aviation industry are held by women today. Despite gains over the last few years, women are still underrepresented, especially in the upper echelons. A-WING works on both sides of the equation–by providing scholarships and networking opportunities for women building (or hoping to build) their careers in aviation and by collaborating with businesses on the industry side.

Background

After working in the industry for decades without seeing many gains in gender equity, a group of aviation professionals founded A-WING in 2020. And they’re not just supporting pilots and mechanics. A-WING wants to see more women doing everything from manufacturing and repairs to business development and sales, to data analysis and technology, to owning their businesses.

“We aim to create a welcoming environment for women, remove pay and benefits gaps, and provide support for women to balance work and life throughout their careers.” Nicole Ellis, Board member

A-WING leaders are among the few women who work in the highest levels of the aviation industry, and they volunteer their time for this important cause. The organization is staffed entirely by volunteers and has grown its community to over 2,200 members, sponsors, donors, and allies. Together, they host job fairs, outreach, and networking events, and provide online resources to close the gender equality gap in aviation.

On the one hand, the all-volunteer nature of the organization means every dollar raised can go to promoting and advancing the mission.y On the other hand, these business owners, executives, and vice presidents don’t have =spare time to waste on admin work.