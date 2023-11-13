How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
All other stories
November 13, 2023
|
4 min to read
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin make the most of Zeffy’s free raffles and lotteries solution.

Amount raised
$35,835
Amount Saved
$1,791
Written by
David Purkis
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Big Brothers Big Sisters's Mission

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin gets 60% of it’s funding from fundraising and 40% from grants and donations. And they rely on Zeffy to help them raise a large percentage of that. Their West Jet Gift of Flight raffle, Golf for Kids, Saint Patties Survivor (a virtual elimination draw), Bake for Kid’s Sake (a gingerbread house competition) all make use of one of Zeffy’s fundraising solutions.

$1,791
saved with Zeffy

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Migrating more and more of their fundraising online.

More and more of today’s fundraising is happening online—raffles and lotteries included. Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin is adapting by finding the right online fundraising solution for them and that means one that has the solutions and tools they need without charing any fees.

The 100% free solution

Making the most of Zeffy’s free fundraising tools.

Every year, every event, every raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes the most of the features they discover on Zeffy’s platform.

"We just started using the QR code, taking advantage of the links provided for us—including them in our emails and other marketing."
Carolyn Johnson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St.Thomas-Elgin

When it comes to the West Jet Gift of Flight raffle, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin makes 1,500 tickets available online using Zeffy’s raffles and lotteries solutions and that, combined with the 1,500 tickets they sell in person help Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin raise around $3,000 a year.

Features used

Donations

Make giving easy with customizable forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Get started

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Help your community fundraise for you.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Get started

Ticketing

Sell and manage tickets to your events.

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Get started

eCommerce

Open an online store for your nonprofit.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Get started

Raffles & Lotteries

Host a raffle at your next event.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Get started

Auction

Gather and monitor bids for your items, no fees attached.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Get started

Memberships

Turn your supporters into members

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Get started

Donor management

Manage and engage your donors.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donEngage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.ors to bid on items.

Get started

Results

A successful yearly raffle.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin successfully raises around $3,000 with their West Jet Gift of Flight raffle and that, combined with their other fundraising initiatives on Zeffy, now raise around $20,000 a year using Zeffy’s platform.

From lotteries to fundraising events, Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin is using more and more of Zeffy’s platform every year.

Make a donation to support Big Brothers Big Sisters

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.