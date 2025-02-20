Before Zeffy, Church in the Wild Wished for a Fee-Free Platform.

Church in the Wild's Mission

Church in the Wild is not just your regular church. Instead, they’re an eco-spiritual community working passionately for social and environmental justice.

For three years, Church in the Wild has provided a safe and inclusive place of worship for all. Everyone is welcome, regardless of race, gender identity–or even religious denomination. The congregation is united by a shared belief that worship should be centered on service and community, as well as a deep love for the natural world.

“We welcome people from all backgrounds to connect with the earth, themselves, and each other. Church in the Wild is on a mission to follow the Wild Spirit through Creation, adventure, and restoration.” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor

Background

Church in the Wild are proud to call the picturesque Sky Lake in Windsor, New York, their home. From here, the church serves the larger community of Broome County.

The church was founded on the premise that spirituality, creation, and religion are deeply intertwined. During services, the congregation focuses on care for themselves, their fellow churchgoers, and the beauty of the natural world.

Services are held outside, beginning with a community stroll around the lake. Activities are planned especially for children, and pets are always welcomed. Each service ends with reflections and hopes for the new week, and each member of the congregation sets positive intentions.

Church in the Wild provides Carpooling for their weekly services, ensuring no one is left behind.