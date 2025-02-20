How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
All other stories
February 20, 2025
|
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Before Zeffy, Church in the Wild Wished for a Fee-Free Platform.

Amount raised
$42,760
Amount Saved
$2,138
Written by
Kate Romain
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Church in the Wild's Mission

Church in the Wild is not just your regular church. Instead, they’re an eco-spiritual community working passionately for social and environmental justice. 

For three years, Church in the Wild has provided a safe and inclusive place of worship for all. Everyone is welcome, regardless of race, gender identity–or even religious denomination. The congregation is united by a shared belief that worship should be centered on service and community, as well as a deep love for the natural world.  

“We welcome people from all backgrounds to connect with the earth, themselves, and each other. Church in the Wild is on a mission to follow the Wild Spirit through Creation, adventure, and restoration.” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor 

Background

Church in the Wild are proud to call the picturesque Sky Lake in Windsor, New York, their home. From here, the church serves the larger community of Broome County.

The church was founded on the premise that spirituality, creation, and religion are deeply intertwined. During services, the congregation focuses on care for themselves, their fellow churchgoers, and the beauty of the natural world. 
Services are held outside, beginning with a community stroll around the lake. Activities are planned especially for children, and pets are always welcomed. Each service ends with reflections and hopes for the new week, and each member of the congregation sets positive intentions. 

Church in the Wild provides Carpooling for their weekly services, ensuring no one is left behind. 

$2,138
saved with Zeffy
3 years’ worth of gas for their carpooling service

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Before making the switch to Zeffy, Church in the Wild was surprised and dispirited to discover the high price of many fundraising platforms. Initially, they stuck with PayPal - it was well-known and seemed simple. But it wasn’t long before Church in the Wild began to feel PayPal’s limitations.

“Even on a site that encouraged donors to cover fees we were still losing cents on every donation even when donors did cover the fees!” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor

Plus, they didn’t have access to essential fundraising features that could have helped fuel their mission. When it came to event ticketing, or selling materials, Church in the Wild was on its own. 

The 100% free solution

Church in the Wild Pastor, Corey Turnpenny, was skeptical when she stumbled upon an advert for Zeffy: a completely fee-free fundraising platform. Surely, their claims of ‘no hidden fees’ were just too good to be true. 

But after a little research, Corey was satisfied Zeffy is legitimate – and, most importantly, truly fee-free. Corey had always hoped all funds from generous donors would go to the church, and not to platform fees. She switched to Zeffy immediately. 

“When I looked into it, I knew I had found the magical unicorn of giving platforms!” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor

Features used

Donations

Make giving easy with customizable forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Get started

Peer-to-peer campaigns

Help your community fundraise for you.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Get started

Ticketing

Sell and manage tickets to your events.

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Get started

eCommerce

Open an online store for your nonprofit.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Get started

Raffles & Lotteries

Host a raffle at your next event.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Get started

Auction

Gather and monitor bids for your items, no fees attached.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Get started

Memberships

Turn your supporters into members

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Get started

Donor management

Manage and engage your donors.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donEngage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.ors to bid on items.

Get started

Results

Using Zeffy, Church in the Wild has gone on to raise an impressive $42,760. Notably, they have also saved over $2,138 on platform fees. With just $350, Church in the Wild can buy six months' worth of gas for their carpooling service. So these savings provide close to three years’ worth of gas! 

Zeffy has helped the church strengthen relationships with their congregation and donors. With a little help from Zeffy, Church in the Wild continues to provide a spiritual community and beautiful place of worship. 

“Zeffy is the only giving platform that aligns with non-profits by ensuring the full donation funds our work.” - Corey Turnpenny, Pastor 
Make a donation to support Church in the Wild

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
Did you know
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.