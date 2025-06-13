How Zeffy Helped the Dearborn Educational Foundation Save $2,812 and Simplify Events.

Dearborn Educational Foundation's Mission

For over 30 years, the Dearborn Education Foundation has supported innovative educational practices in Dearborn, Michigan. They build relationships with local businesses and individuals who care about education, helping fill the gaps between the funding that exists for Dearborn Public Schools and the education system they want to see in their community.

The dollars raised cover classroom and extracurricular materials and projects, including books, musical instruments, microscopes, computers, athletic equipment, art projects, and student competitions, that would otherwise go unfunded. In addition, the foundation partners with individuals and groups who wish to share their legacy with Dearborn’s schools and students. The foundation is equipped to establish naming rights, planned/legacy giving, scholarship funds, and endowed funds and to tailor each to the donor’s vision and wishes. - The Dearborn Education Foundation

‍

Background

Every year, the Dearborn Education Foundation hosts several events to support its students. Between their golf tournament, Mardi Gras celebration, Green Tie Dinner, and Spring Bazaar, the Foundation is constantly juggling event logistics. Before each of these huge events, they have to figure out locations and meals, ticket sales, a raffle system, and prize donations. After they pull off a meal or tournament, Foundation staff have to figure out prize disbursement, thank you notes, in addition to any other donor cultivation systems and follow-up activities. It’s a heavy lift for a small team.

‍

‍

The Foundation supports passionate teachers by providing grants for education initiatives and classroom supplies. They help students and parents fundraise for things like conferences, facility updates, and even senior lock-ins.

And the team knows that education doesn’t end with high school graduation, so the Dearborn Educational Foundation wants to support students through the entire education pipeline. While much of their work is focused on creating a thriving K-12 system, they also help connect high school graduates with more than a dozen scholarships to facilitate their continued education. Many of these scholarships were founded in memory of Dearborn residents who cared about the continuing legacy of their city.

Altogether, the Foundation has raised over $3 million to help Dearborn Public Schools students have access to the tools and educational systems that will empower them to succeed in whatever arena they choose after school.