With Zeffy, Flyers 12U raises more money with no fees and fewer hours wasted on admin.

Flyers 12U's Mission

Flyers 12U is a youth travel baseball team based in Georgetown, Indiana, and the team’s admin ) fundraises from local families and businesses to cover pretty much everything their players need. Flyers 12U has a team of just five running the game. There are three coaches: head coach Mark Matheny and assistant coaches Brandon Miller and Kevin Roach. Sonya Matheny and Lori Miller run all admin and logistics.

“We fundraise for our team to pay for tournament fees, uniforms, practice fields, gear, and more!” says Sonya Matheny, one of the administrators.

‍

Background

Coach Mark Matheny and Sonya took over Flyers 12U in 2024, and they decided they wanted to build a different kind of travel baseball team. Their team competes at the AAA level, which generally asks a lot of the players and their families.

The players are middle school-aged boys who are already taking their sport very seriously. They’re at the elite level of travel baseball, taking steps toward implementing the discipline, persistence, and teamwork they learned in the first levels of travel teams.

These life lessons don’t come cheap. The families of AAA-level players are usually asked for significant investments of time and money, but Flyers 12U is different. Sonya, the de facto fundraiser on the team, says donations from local businesses and families dramatically offset the normal costs of joining a team that competes at this level.

“Most teams like ours charge anywhere from $500-$1500 in fees alone, and we wanted to be a part of that change,” she says. “Our hope and mission is for our team and their families to have little to no fees to be on our travel baseball team.”