Global Preservation Initiative switched from Stripe to Zeffy, and saved $400

Global Preservation Initiative 's Mission

Global Preservation Initiative has a clear mission: To help remedy the harmful impact of plastic consumption on Hawaii’s beautiful shorelines. They achieve this through volunteer-led clean-up efforts and teaching an educational curriculum designed to help students cultivate a deeper, more personal connection with the natural world.

Background

Before he founded the Global Preservation Initiative, Hawaiian-born Aaron Magee was a professional ballet dancer with a passion for the environment. Growing up in Hawaii, he’d been struck by the declining health of Hawaii’s complex ecosystems. One night, while watching a nature documentary on Hawaii’s damaged shorelines, he was struck by a simple comment made by his brother: “We should do something to help.”

And so, the seeds for the Global Preservation Initiative were planted.

“My brother’s belief made me feel we should do something about the oceans. I left my ballet career and spent six months researching the primary threats to the environment. I became interested in plastic pollution and commercial fishing after realizing how connected these two industries are to the degradation of our oceans.” - Aaron Magee, Founde

Aaron began the nonprofit by hosting cleanups on the beaches and parks of Oahu. Though this work was important and satisfying, he soon realized the real root of the problem was not just carelessness–it was a lack of proper environmental education. Without tackling this larger problem, Aaron suspected Global Preservation Initiative wouldn’t achieve the scale of impact he’d envisioned.

After almost one year of clean-ups, Aaron launched the nonprofit's education initiative, helping people to understand how their actions can positively (or negatively) impact the natural world. The ultimate goal of this curriculum is to highlight the interconnectedness of human and environmental health, so people feel empowered to care for the world around them.

“I launched our Education Initiative to deliver high-quality environmental education to students of all ages, focused on the interconnectedness of human and environmental health, highlighting plastic pollution, commercial fishing, and ocean conservation.” - Aaron Magee, Founder