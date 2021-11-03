JEVI saved $9,592 in fees on nearly $200,000 raised with Zeffy

Other options were not a fit or too expensive.

Before making their decision, Isa and her team shopped around for other options. They looked at CanadaHelps, but found their ticketing unsuitable for the training programs they host. Additionally, the fees charged on each transaction meant less money going to their organization. Isa also contacted their representative at Desjardins bank to discuss the possibility of using them as an official service provider. In addition to being costly, this solution simply did not provide the easy-to-use payment option they were looking for.

What appealed most to JEVI about Zeffy was the fact that the platform contains both professional ticketing and donations tools. “Things just clicked right away with our account manager, François,” Isa adds, much to the author’s pride.

The implementation of Zeffy went very well, Isa remembers. Not only was it an easy switch to make, but her account manager was there to assist her along the way.