Loose Ends had trouble finding support because of high GoFundMe fees. Then, they found Zeffy.

Loose Ends's Mission

When a textile artist finishes a section of a project, there is always a bit of string left over. So the very last step of any knitting or crochet project is weaving in these last few inches of “loose ends.” That’s what turns a project into a gift, and that’s what gave this nonprofit its name. They connect volunteer textile artists to people who have lost a loved one who was working on a fiber arts project. These volunteers (called “finishers”) complete the projects in the way their original creators intended.

“Loose Ends aims to ease grief, create community, and inspire generosity by matching volunteer handwork finishers with projects people have left undone due to death or disability.” Masey Kaplan, Executive Director and Co-Founder

Background

Knitting, crocheting, quilting, and other textile projects require knowledge and experience, as well as good eyes and nimble hands. These projects are labor of love that can take many hours, so it’s not uncommon for a dedicated knitter or sewist to leave projects partially completed when they pass away or become too disabled to complete a textile project. When that happens, those they leave behind can be at a loss as to what to do with a half-crocheted scarf or incomplete embroidery.

Jen Simonic and Masey Kaplan, close friends and lifelong fiber artists, realized people kept asking them variations of the same question: “Can you finish this blanket/sweater/etc. that a loved one started for me?” Jen and Masey happily helped out. They were delighted to take on such meaningful projects and pass on one last gift from a loved one, bringing at least a little bit of closure to a grieving friend.

But the two only have so much time on their hands. After finishing projects for several friends, they began to dream bigger and started Loose Ends. The organization connects volunteer textile crafters with recently bereaved folks looking for help with an unfinished project. The concept took off quickly.

“We began with a handful of finishers and a few projects and have since grown to welcome more than 28,000 volunteer finishers (and growing by 300+ every week) from all over the world (65 countries have registered finishers, and 14 countries have projects in the works). We have facilitated the completion of more than 2500 projects—all of which have been returned back to the families and friends they were being made for,” says Masey Kaplan, Executive Director and Co-Founder.