How Zeffy powers Miami’s most vibrant community drumming nonprofit, without fees

Miamibloco's Mission

Miamibloco is a high-energy, Afro-Brazilian percussion community based in South Florida, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds through the power of rhythm. What started as a small, informal gathering has grown into a thriving nonprofit with a bold mission: to build community and a collective sense of place and identity through the collective joy of samba culture.

Led by Artistic Director and Co-Founder Brian Potts and Creative Director, and Co-Founder suOm Francis, the group has grown from a grassroots rhythm study jam into a nonprofit offering seasonal courses, public performances, and scholarships — all while preserving and amplifying Afro-Brazilian musical traditions.