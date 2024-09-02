Thanks to Zeffy, Mission Link International saved enough in fees to support four widows for a year.

Mission Link International's Mission

Mission Link connects churches in America with churches serving their neighbors all over the world. At the moment, they’re largely working with Christian leaders in Africa. American churches send teams of volunteers and educators, as well as resources, to their partners in Kenya and Uganda, who lead the charge on serving and building up their communities.

“As a Christian missions organization, we began to empower and partner with missionaries and ministries around the world. We settled in Uganda, Africa, to provide Biblical training for pastors, care for forgotten widows by finding sponsors to help them and building homes for the homeless.” Todd Childers, Mission Link Executive Director

Background

Dr. Rick Sadler founded Mission Link International two years after his first trip to Africa in 1996. The organization was always intended to support native churches and missionaries by empowering them to do their work, instead of depending upon foreign nonprofit organizations.

“MLI's focus on encouraging, training, and supporting nationals to reach their country for Christ has remained constant.”

Under Dr. Sadler’s leadership, American and Ugandan pastors shared resources and educational materials. Eventually, Sadler set up programs to sponsor widows, deaf students, and abandoned children, in addition to medical mission trips and construction projects.

Today, Mission Link International carries on the work of forging connections and empowering indigenous pastors in the communities they support. With year round connection and intermittent mission trips, American congregations partner with churches all over the world to carry out the Great Commission, equipping and training pastors and care for widows.