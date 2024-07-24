Neighbors 4 Neighbors saved $900 in fees with Zeffy

Neighbors 4 Neighbors's Mission

Since 1992, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has been connecting neighbors in need with those who can help within their Miami suburb. The nonprofit, initially an initiative of a local new station, began in the wake of Hurricane Andrew, which is still, tragically, the most devastating hurricane to ever hit Florida.

The nonprofit facilitates relationships between nonprofits and the people they can best serve by investing in resource development, building collaboration, and highlighting causes through their connections to media.

Background

After Hurricane Andrew devastated many communities in the early ‘90s, reporters from WCIX – Channel 6, a local TV news station in Florida, jumped to cover the storm’s effects on their community. But after telling story after story of loss, the news organization decided to do more than simply report on the damage. The station set up a nonprofit branch, initially called Neighbors Helping Neighbors, to help their community rebuild. With this initiative, they were able to connect Floridians looking for housing and resources with those who could help. The effort was so successful that the station founded a separate nonprofit, called Neighbors 4 Neighbors, after the initial crisis passed.

Three decades later, Neighbors 4 Neighbors still responds to local crises. As the longest-running nonprofit connected to a news station, their local reach is bolstered by their media connections, which they use to highlight the resources of our private and community-based partners to serve more families.