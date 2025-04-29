After trying six different fundraising platforms, Nineveh Rising finally found Zeffy.

Nineveh Rising's Mission

When violence erupts in a region, no one gets away unscathed. For the people of the Nineveh Plains in Iraq, the last decade has been destabilizing, to say the least.

“In 2014, ISIS forced the indigenous people of the Nineveh Plains from their homes for the first time in 7000 years. Those who survived either became internally displaced, refugees, or migrated to Western nations. ISIS destroyed churches, homes, schools, and essential infrastructure.”

Today, most have been able to return to their homes, but recovery takes time and resources. Christopher and Ranna Salem founded Nineveh Rising in 2022 to provide the assistance the region deserves. From their headquarters in the United States, Nineveh Rising supports long-term economic development initiatives, cultural preservation efforts, and a local and international emergency response infrastructure for Iraqis whose lives were upended.

Background

For years after ISIS emerged, the Nineveh Plains region was destabilized. Christopher and Ranna Salem worked with a coalition of nonprofits to care for those who were forced out of their homes, communities, or even out of Iraq entirely. Many people fled as refugees, and they needed support for everything from essentials like housing and food to mental health care to facilitate recovery from the trauma of displacement. People from all over the world stepped up to help suffering refugees build a new foundation for a stable life.

When people began to return home to the Nineveh Plains, Christopher and Ranna initially thought their job was done. But, thanks to their careful investment in and connection to the region, they’ve realized there is more to be done. In 2022, the husband and wife team founded Nineveh Rising to help revitalize the region.

“After significant investment from the U.S., France, Hungary, other nations, the U.N., and various nonprofits, life has returned to a semblance of normalcy. However, as often happens after prolonged conflict and years of reliance on aid, the people have faced challenges such as reduced self-sufficiency, economic decline, stifled innovation, and unsustainable programs. We recognized the need to address these issues.” Ranna Salem.

Today, the Nineveh Rising team in the U.S. and in Iraq can focus on “building strength and driving transformation.” The international team runs eight programs to address different drivers of economic and cultural thriving in the region, and the programs are built to last well beyond Nineveh Rising’s involvement.

“Every program we create is designed with sustainability in mind. Half of our eight programs already generate enough income to operate without needing additional fundraising while contributing to the economic revitalization of the Nineveh Plains and surrounding areas. The other half of our programs still rely on fundraising, but we are only three years in.” Ranna Salem

With that focus, Nineveh Rising isn’t a charity. They’re an empowerment organization helping those who live in and love the Nineveh Plains rebuild their home on their terms.