Noelle’s Gift to Children makes the most of Zeffy’s free fundraising platform.

Finding a free fundraising platform that’s actually free.

Like most nonprofits, Noelle’s Gift to Children wants as much of the money they raise to go towards their mission as possible. So, when they found Zeffy a few years ago they were well, surprised. We think Bryan Cowden, Noelle’s Gift to Children’s Run Convenor put it pretty succinctly:

"I was shocked. For the features that you get, yeah I was shocked. Compared to other forms I’ve used, Zeffy is just amazing."

Bryan

What Bryan was getting at, was that most online fundraising or ticketing platforms that claim to be free just aren’t. Their “free” versions either don’t include all of the features your nonprofit organization needs or your organization is still stuck paying platform and credit card transaction fees if donors choose not to cover those costs.