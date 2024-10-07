Paying thousands in PayPal fees undermined Outer Circle Foundation’s fundraising. With Zeffy, they can support more veterans in need.

Outer Circle Foundation's Mission

After serving in the armed forces, many veterans return home only to struggle with their mental health. Even those who have loving families and strong support systems can suffer trauma. Outer Circle Foundation steps in to normalize mental health care and connect veterans and first responders to the care they, and their families, deserve.

“We have both personally lost close service member friends to suicide, and have seen the struggles with friends, family, and community with PTSD and wanted to provide caring supportive resources to help those in need.” Matt and Buffy Payne

Background

Matt Payne understands well the sacrifices of so many military families. His father, Herman “Chuck” Payne, was killed in Vietnam just a few months after Matt was born.

Matt himself joined the military as an adult, and he dealt with decades of PTSD after his service. But, like many veterans, Matt struggled to admit that there was a problem.

“I always tried to manage my feelings on my own, trying to hide the way I was feeling, adopting self-coping mechanisms, closing myself off from family and friends, and hoping no one saw how I felt. Eventually, my nightmares got worse, what little sleep I was getting got worse, my fuse was extremely short, I didn’t like talking to people, and I wanted to be alone.” Matt Payne

After many conversations with his wife, Buffy, Matt started therapy and began digging into some newly developed treatment plans. After he found the right doctors, Matt and Buffy found a new equilibrium.

Pretty soon, they realized they wanted to bring that same healing to other families. Trained to be strong and serve their countries, many veterans see PTSD as a weakness, instead of a solvable problem. Matt and Buffy knew that sharing their story was the first step in breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health. And, as they’d both lost service member friends to suicide, they knew that message was critical to saving lives.

The next step was founding an organization that would walk alongside veterans and first responders who were ready to find help. That’s how Outer Circle Foundation was born.

It took work for Matt to find the right treatment for his own PTSD, and Outer Circle Foundation is dedicated to helping each veteran or first responder find the therapies that serve their individual needs. They help veterans find help and treatment for PTSD, provide resources on transitioning from military to civilian life, and even secure service animals for those who need them.