Outreach360 saved $6,000 in platform fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy

Expanding Outreach360's Mission Scope and Success.

Since then, the program has continued to expand, both in terms of students and volunteers. Outreach360 now serves students from across Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. In terms of teachers, Outreach360 now has a robust network from six continents, with volunteers helping the organization meet its goal of educating students to be fluent English-speakers, experienced teachers, and leaders for the next generation of Outreach360 students.

While eliminating subscription and transaction fees helped cut down on costs, increased visibility from around the world meant more volunteers, more pledges, and a bigger operation. Students now attend the academy five days a week, learning English fundamentals and conversation, as well as practicing their reading and writing skills in Spanish.

Outreach360 saved $6,000 in platform and transaction fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy.

To date, Outreach360 has been able to save six-thousand dollars by switching to Zeffy. Rest assured, that money will go to good use. Currently, Outreach360 is working to bring more working professionals into their organization, both as sponsors and instructors. As Adie explains to me, the students “are really engaged learners, but need more awareness of the different careers that exist.”

Regardless of what career they choose, the goal of Outreach360 will always be to inspire and empower people to reach their full potential and give back by expanding educational, leadership, and service opportunities.” This same goal holds true for both students and volunteers.

If you would like to learn more about Outreach360 or support their cause, you can do so here. If you are interested in seeing how Zeffy can help your organization, click here to create an account.