With Zeffy, the Positively Produced Foundation kept all $10,000 raised at their first event

Positively Produced Foundation's Mission

The Positively Produced Foundation facilitates employment opportunities for adults with autism. They provide training on social language communication skills, community interaction, and employment preparedness for un or underemployed adults with autism. But they don’t stop there. The Positively Produced Foundation recognizes the structural side of this issue—that the bosses have plenty to learn as well. The Foundation offers resources and training for employers, to help them understand how to accommodate neurodivergent workers.

“Our vision is to create a safe environment where adults with autism can thrive in the world, including full community engagement.”

Claire Malfaro, President & Founder

Background

As a therapist and mother to a son with autism, Claire Malfaro was frustrated by the communication gaps she saw in the professional world. Over and over again, Malfaro saw smart, talented, and hard working adults with autism miss out on work opportunities where they could have done well.

“Through my practice experience and parenting my gifted son, I saw firsthand the difficulties individuals with autism faced in competitive employment. Although many are highly intelligent and have above average skills (plus incredible work ethics!), their social communication deficits make it difficult to maneuver through the job search process.”

Claire Malfaro, President & Founder

Malfaro began offering guidance to adult jobseekers with autism, training them on communication throughout the interview process and afterward, but after monitoring the employment landscape for adults with autism for over a decade, Malfaro realized that communication difficulties went both ways.

Yes, many adults with autism could use training in how to navigate interviews and professional politics. But most employers could also use training on how to accommodate a neurodivergent workforce—as well as a better understanding of why having a diverse set of employees would benefit their organizations. When they find employers that are willing to learn, Positively Produced supports both employer and interviewee throughout the hiring process.