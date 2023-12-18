How is Zeffy free?
December 18, 2023
|
3 min to read
Peer-to-peer
Donation

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO moves to online fundraising and payments with Zeffy.

Amount raised
$36,439
Amount Saved
$1,822
Written by
David Purkis
MissionChallengesSolutionFeatures usedResults

Shrewsbury Elementary's Mission

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO is a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational nonprofit foundation that is financially supported by donations and fundraisers. They are staffed by a group of dedicated parent and teacher volunteers and until recently only accepted donations via cash or cheque.

$1,822
saved with Zeffy

Challenges before switching to Zeffy

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO host a number of fundraisers and events every year for and at the school. And, until this year (2023), they only accepted donations by cash or cheque.

When they decided to make the switch and start accepting electronic payments via an online fundraising platform, Shrewsbury Elementary PTO started looking for a partner that would allow them to keep as much of their donations as possible.  

The 100% free solution

When Shrewsbury Elementary PTO found Zeffy they liked what they saw and dug a little deeper. When they found out that our fundraising platform was actually 100% free for nonprofits, they got excited. And then, when they learnt that we even cover credit card transaction fees and accept in person payments with our Tap-to-pay app they decided that they just had to give us a try.

Results

Saving on fees and loving every minute of it!

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO has now created a couple online forms using our donation feature and our eCommerce solution. They love Tap-to-pay which allows them to accept payment in person at their events without the complexities of additional equipment. (All you need is an iPhone.)

Even though Shrewsbury Elementary PTO is just getting started with Zeffy, they’re already saving on fees and loving the solutions Zeffy offers. But, we’ll let Cait from Shrewsbury Elementary PTO speak for herself:

"This is our first year using an electronic form of payment. We hosted our first form last week and the feedback was incredible. Everyone is loving an electronic option and we can do away with the paper trail! Win - win for both!"
Cait Gilbert
Make a donation to support Shrewsbury Elementary

