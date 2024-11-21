Before Zeffy, Si Se Puede had to choose between robotics competitions and paying rent.

Si Se Puede Foundation's Mission

The Si Se Puede Foundation allows students to get hands-on experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Students design, construct, and program robots, and they often get the opportunity to take those robots on the road, traveling to competitions across the United States. The Foundation works “to bridge the STEM divide in underserved populations in our community to prepare them for the 21st century workforce.”

Background

In 1998, a few dedicated Arizonans wanted to help their community engage with the world on their terms. The organization was started as a way to engage Hispanic youth in Phoenix and show marginalized groups how to advocate for themselves. And so the Si Se Puede Foundation was born.

The organizers started youth soccer and Folklorico dancing for kids. These healthy outlets for youthful energy were immediate successes, helping kids from underserved communities channel their energy into productive outlets after school. They also started English classes for adults in the community, so that parents could help their kids navigate their college applications.

That purpose, to engage youth from underserved communities and help them pursue their potential, has never changed. But over the decades, the Foundation’s strategy has shifted. Today, the Si Se Puede Foundation’s programming focuses on STEM programming to offer students extra training for their futures. They started with a Lego robotics team, which students loved so much that they started another. Now, the Si Se Puede center has four robotics teams serving the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area.