SPCALL saved $7,000 in transaction fees using Zeffy's fundraising platform

The SPCA Côte-Nord recommended their web developer and Zeffy to them. SPCALL also added Cyberimpact to their tool stack to constitute what will become the superpower suite as Corinne likes to call it.

“Basically, we send our campaigns with Cyberimpact, which allows us to solicit and keep in touch with our donors. Our campaigns link to the Zeffy forms, which are easy for everyone to fill out. We were lucky that online donations were possible, because with the pandemic, it gave us a big helping hand ”

Due to the pandemic, purchases and renewals of cat and dog licenses could only be done by mail, phone or online. Even then, processing the purchases by phone and mail requires more administrative work, which increases the load on staff.

At first, migrating these forms online seemed complex, as they need to gather a lot of information about the cats and dogs to complete registration, while still being understandable to the pet owner.

“The team at Zeffy helped us a lot in designing these forms. This allowed us, despite the fact that we have very few employees dedicated to administrative tasks, to put everything online quickly.”

Today, the SPCALL manages the creation of its forms from A to Z, whether it is to collect donations online, or to register cats and dogs.

“The Zeffy platform is so simple that when there are changes to be made, I ask a colleague and she can do them in five minutes, even if she has never touched the tool before.”

They can also launch a donation campaign with just a few clicks and Zeffy takes care of the paperwork, including sending out charity receipts.

