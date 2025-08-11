Sustainable Princeton Saved Over $700 in Fees—Here’s How

Sustainable Princeton's Mission

The team that makes up Sustainable Princeton is dedicated to turning Princeton, NJ, into a model of ecological consideration and sustainable practices. They produce educational materials, meticulously researched policy proposals, and connect interested citizens to resources across the city. Sustainable Princeton works with businesses, residents, and local government to protect their ecosystem and build a more resilient city.

Our vision is for Princeton to serve as a model town that evaluates every action through the lens of sustainability, ensuring a healthy environment, a strong economy, and the well-being of all community members, now and in the future. - Sustainable Princeton

Background

In 2012, a group of Princeton locals became activists, founding Sustainable Princeton to educate their neighbors and advocate for change in their town. In the years since, Sustainable Princeton and its supporters have become a trusted authority on sustainability living in Princeton. In 2019, Sustainable Princeton worked alongside residents, businesses and the local government to create a town Climate Action Plan that serves as a community roadmap to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

On their website, Sustainable Princeton has resources to help everyday people in Princeton take action. There are explainers and resources on installing solar panels, evaluating your carbon footprint, and picking between native and invasive plants for your yard. The organization has encouraged Princeton residents to rethink how they upgrade their homes, get around town, buy their food, and clear their yards.

If it sounds like they’re taking on a lot, that’s because they are. Sustainable Princeton is trying to build a more resilient city overall, so that its community will be able to weather the impacts of climate change in the years to come.