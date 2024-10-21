After moving from check-only donations to Zeffy, Tied Together raised over $10,000.

Tied Together's Mission

Inspired by founder Glen's experience volunteering with 5th graders and his own experience as a dad, Tied Together is on a mission to shape young men’s lives for the better. The organization's goal is to positively impact boys' lives by providing positive male role models to teach life skills, the same way a father would positively impact his son.

Background

In 2014, Glen was a realtor and father volunteering with 5th and 6th graders in Brevard County, Florida. During his time at the school, he was struck by how many young boys seemed to lack positive male role models.

Glen wondered what lessons he could pass on to these boys and realized there was no better place to start than the basics: how to shake hands properly and tie a tie.

He spoke with a friend who was also a middle school teacher, and what Glen had experienced at the school resonated. Soon, the two of them, along with a group of men from the Civilian Military Council, gathered at Stone Middle School to continue the good work that Glen had begun.

What started as one man hoping to pass on a few valuable life skills, soon grew into Tied Together: a non-profit that has touched the lives of over 26,000 young men in Brevard County. The organization has now visited all 28 public middle and high schools in the county.

“Besides teaching the students how to tie a tie and properly shake hands, we share foundational life lessons we’ve learned. Every male student, administrator, and volunteer is given a tie in their school’s colors.” Glen Outlaw, Founder

During the 2023 academic year, more than 250 men representing the community of men in Brevard County, Florida volunteered at least one of Tied Together’s events. Every boy’s dad was invited to the event. Volunteers are asked to come dressed as they would for work, either wearing a tie or a work shirt featuring their company logo. Every student, volunteer, and teacher who works with Tied Together is given a tie in their school’s colors.

“We want the students to know it takes all of us working together to make a community prosper.” Glen Outlaw, Founder