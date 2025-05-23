With Over $2,400 Saved in Fees, True Blue 1881 Invests More in HBCU Students' Futures.

True Blue 1881's Mission

Earning admission into college is a monumental achievement, yet for many students, the journey doesn’t end there. Tuition costs, housing, and food often present insurmountable challenges for even the most driven learners. True Blue 1881 was founded to alleviate these financial pressures, empowering students across all 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to focus on their education instead of their economic insecurities.

True Blue 1881 strives to create a world where students can succeed without worrying about essential needs like food or shelter. The organization’s mission is to provide direct aid, mentorship, and resources that enable students to complete their studies and unlock their full potential.

‍

Background

True Blue 1881’s founder, Tiombé O’Rourke, understands firsthand the obstacles HBCU students face. As a proud graduate of Spelman College, she was heartbroken to learn in 2017 that many HBCU students were skipping meals or going hungry to afford their education. Determined to make a difference, Tiombé began with a simple yet impactful idea: providing Thanksgiving meals to students who couldn’t go home for the holiday.

“I wanted to feed students who couldn’t go home for the Thanksgiving break,” Tiombé recalls.

That first initiative included chef-prepared meals, gift bags, five $2 bills, and a $250 scholarship.

However, the need went far beyond holiday meals. By 2019, True Blue 1881 was helping students cover tuition balances so they could register for their next semester. In 2020, the initiative officially became a nonprofit, named after Spelman’s colors and its founding year, 1881.

Since its inception, True Blue 1881 has raised over half a million dollars to support HBCU students. The organization’s focus remains on eliminating obstacles to graduation, including food insecurity, housing instability, and financial hardships.

“We understand that students who are working full-time or facing basic needs insecurities may not have perfect GPAs,” Tiombé explains. “That’s why over 95% of our support is not based on academics. Our goal is to remove barriers and help students succeed.”